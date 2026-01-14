Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Have a peek at my byline below, and you’ll note that “Marathoner” is part of my job description, as it were.

There’s a reason for that.

While you’re at it, go ahead and google my name and add in “running,” see what you get.

I’ve been at this a long time, probably since running was invented. Okay, fine, but I did start last millennium, and that feels like a thousand years ago.

But I’m not here to humblebrag; I’m here to do the opposite. I’m inventing the word braghumble today because humility is humbling.

My first marathon? I ran it in high tops – high tops! What was I thinking?

I also wore leg warmers! These things unspooled from my shorts and pooled around my ankles. My undernourished muscles couldn’t figure out what to do with them, so I dragged them around for miles.

I also wore tube socks instead of gloves, because that’s what humans did back then, even though back then it was also insane – like shoulder pads and hairspray in the 80s.

So I’ve come a long way since then, and I’m proud to say that I’m the second youngest person ever to complete 25 New York City Marathons, which is completely insanely cool.

And that’s definitely a humblebrag (and a great Fun Fact for corporate settings).

Hey, I’m human.

