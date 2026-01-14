Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Running Toward the Divine: The Spirit of 105

The word larutz (to run) is mentioned in various forms 105 times in the Tanach. Interestingly, 105 km is exactly the distance of a typical ultramarathon. This teaches us that to be an “Ultra-Jew,” we must run to serve Hashem.

We know that our yetzer hara (evil inclination) is constantly trying to bring us down, making us feel sluggish, lazy, or insecure. Our daily task is to identify where our thoughts and feelings are coming from:

Are they thoughts that slow us down and distance us from our true selves?

Or are they thoughts that propel us toward our ultimate selves, allowing us to make decisions from our G-dly, upbeat, and authentic side?

Throughout the Tanach, we see our ancestors running to perform good deeds (mitzvot). In the spirit of the number 105, we are already taught to say 100 blessings a day to keep us aligned with our G-dly side. Perhaps the “remedy” to becoming an ultimate Jew is to fill our day with those 100 blessings – plus a five KM run – so we can truly emulate the pace of our ancestors.

Blessings to all!

