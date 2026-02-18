Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Every time I travel to Israel, the word sababa seems to follow me everywhere I go. From the moment I arrive, everything just feels right – sababa in a way that’s hard to explain but impossible to miss. Because I travel there so often, Israel becomes more than a place on the map; it becomes a feeling, a rhythm, a part of my heart that always knows how to find its way back.

Advertisement





In Yehuda and Shomron, there’s a quiet strength that feels deeply sababa – rolling hills, ancient paths, and a sense of connection that runs deeper than words. Jerusalem holds a different kind of sababa, one that’s spiritual, emotional, and timeless. Walking its streets feels like stepping through history while still being completely present, where every stone has a story and every moment feels meaningful. Then there’s Tel Aviv, bursting with life, color, and energy – sababa in the most joyful, modern way. The beaches, the music, the late nights, and the laughter make it impossible not to fall in love again and again.

No matter where I am in Israel – whether it’s the calm of Yehuda and Shomron, the soul of Jerusalem, or the vibrant pulse of Tel Aviv – it’s always sababa. Each trip adds another memory, another smile, another reason to return. Israel isn’t just somewhere I travel to so much; it’s somewhere that lives with me, always sababa, always home.

Share this article on WhatsApp: