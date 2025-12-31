Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We all know the song by now: Od Yoter Tov, v’od Yoter Tov, v’od Yoter Tov…. but as familiar (and catchy!) as this tune is, there’s a deeper message behind it.

We want what’s good – for ourselves, for our families, for our communities. But what actually is good? I can think of times in my life when something that seemed bad ended up leading somewhere good – like the job you don’t land, only to get offered a role that’s a much better fit. In our limited vision, we don’t always know if the thing that seems good really is good, or is going to create good in the long run.

So, what should we do about this? First, the next time something happens that seems terrible, consider if there might, one day, be something good that comes out of it. (Important caveat: Do this for yourself only, not for others! Telling friends and family that the thing they’re upset about will one day be good can land as tone-deaf and invalidating.) And the next time something good comes along, give yourself the space to consider if it’s really what’s good for your soul, even if it’s easy or accessible.

And most of all, remember that there’s Someone calling the shots, all for our good.

