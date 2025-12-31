Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Do you remember back in school when they gave you report cards? You could get a grade of tov which translates to good. You could get tov meod which means very good. Or you could get mitzuyan which means excellent.

Now tov was taken as good, satisfactory, a little better than average. But the truth is – tov is a fantastic grade. It tells you that you are at a certain level but there is still room to grow. It encourages the person receiving the grade to keep persevering. How important it is to have someone say tov! Good! You done good!

I know that a lot of people might look at it and be a little demoralized. But truthfully, it is a stepping stone. You are in the good category and that is something to really be proud of. So, I would tell all people giving out grades to try to always say tov to your students. It will make them feel good and it will say to them: You are not perfect yet, but you are good and you can grow from there!

