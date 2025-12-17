Photo Credit: Courtesy

Chanukah isn’t typically a holiday people associate with wine—unlike Purim or Pesach, for example. But if you pause and think about it, it’s actually a fantastic “wine holiday.” Eight nights of celebration, gatherings with family, friends, co-workers, and community events at shul, plus the tradition of gift-giving—what better time to open a few great bottles or share them as thoughtful gifts? Beyond Chanukah, the long winter evenings and Shabbos nights are also great occasions for spending quality times with one’s spouse, friends or family around some good bottles of wine.

Here’s a curated selection of wines that will elevate any Chanukah party or winter dinner, and delight wine lovers on your gift list. L’chaim!

1848 Winery, Orient, 2022

Depending on your local wine shop, you may find either the 2022 or 2023 vintage. Both are excellent, but there’s a key distinction: 2022 was a shemittah year in Israel. While many Israeli wineries continue production during shemittah, those wines are typically not exported. So how did a Badatz-supervised wine from an Israeli winery reach the U.S. market?

The answer lies in the grapes—though the wine was made in Israel, the fruit was grown in neighboring Cyprus and shipped over, making this wine (and a few other 2022 vintages from Zion and 1848) non-shemittah. “Orient” is a Mediterranean blend named in reference to the Middle East. It’s a food-friendly, medium-bodied red with juicy notes of blackberry, cherry, clove, and nutmeg. Its lively acidity and soft tannins make it a great match for grilled veal chops or dark meat chicken.

The 2023 vintage is slightly more robust and chewy, but shares similar aromatic and flavor profiles.

Terra di Seta, Guiduccio, Toscana IGT, 2020

This flagship wine from the celebrated estate in the heart of Tuscany is a blend of Sangiovese, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. It marries the vibrant character of Italian wines with the elegance and polished power of Bordeaux.

Expect concentrated notes of red and black forest berries, accented by hints of fine balsamic and black truffle. It’s an iron fist in a velvet glove—rich and expressive now, with the potential to evolve beautifully over the next decade if cellared properly.

Shiloh, Secret Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2023

While I like serving or gifting lesser-known wines, sometimes you need a bottle with strong brand recognition—something that’s on every store shelf and restaurant list. Shiloh’s Secret Reserve fits the bill perfectly, consistently delivering style and quality.

This full-bodied Cabernet is rich and layered, with ripe notes of blackberry, black cherry, toasted oak, black licorice, and espresso. Chewy tannins and a plush, lingering finish make it a wine that practically demands a hearty meat pairing.

Herzog, Special Reserve, Chardonnay, Russian River, 2023

Like the Shiloh, Herzog’s Russian River Chardonnay is a well-known and widely appreciated white. It’s a classic California barrel-aged Chardonnay, offering creamy textures and aromas of lemon, tart apple, vanilla bourbon, and a touch of nuttiness.

Generous and concentrated, it pairs beautifully with veal roast, baked salmon, or ahi tuna steak.

Château Gazin Rocquencourt, Blanc, Pessac-Léognan, 2023

One of the finest kosher white wines available, this Bordeaux Blanc is robust yet refined. It’s less opulent than the Herzog, with high acidity that balances the creaminess from malolactic fermentation and oak aging.

Expect intense notes of citrus, white peach, and tart pear, complemented by subtle hints of fresh almond and earthy minerality. It’s an excellent match for tartare—salmon, tuna, or beef—or even a plate of crispy latkes.

