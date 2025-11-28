Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Art of Prime

943 Coney Island Ave,

Brooklyn, NY

(718) 940-9454

Meat

Supervised by

Rav Yechiel Babad (Tartikov)

Advertisement





The Art of Prime (AOP) doesn’t overpromise. It simply serves very good food, prepared with care, and presented without pretense. On a recent visit, every dish we tried delivered.

We started by sharing two appetizers: the Grilled Lamb Taco and the Seared Surprise Steak. Both were flavorful and balanced, the kind of dishes that draw you in without feeling heavy or fussy. My spouse and son chose the Boneless Ribeye as their main, and each of them finished their plates without hesitation – always a reliable sign.

For my entrée, I ordered the Flat Iron Steak. Its color and sear were striking the moment it landed on the table, and the taste lived up to that first impression. The texture was exactly right, and it easily became the standout of the meal.

What also set the experience apart was the service. Our hostess didn’t just offer a standard greeting; she immediately asked if anyone at the table had allergies. It was a small question, but one that signaled genuine attention and the kind of kitchen awareness that reflects the standards of the manager and owner, David Ben Zakai. The chef, Amir, clearly understands his craft; you could see the quiet satisfaction on the faces of diners around the room.

My decision to try AOP wasn’t random. Friends, family, and members of my synagogue, Flatbush Park Jewish Center, had often encouraged us to visit T Fusion Steakhouse on Quentin Road. There, under owner/manager Alison Kahn, we’d enjoyed memorable meals and a warm atmosphere. Knowing of her connection to Art of Prime made the choice easy.

Because my family pays attention to eating healthfully, we noticed – and appreciated – that the appetizers and entrées were lean and well-prepared, without excess fat. It was refreshing to enjoy dishes that offered rich flavor without the heaviness that often comes with steakhouse dining.

Ultimately, a restaurant can have excellent food, but if the room feels cold or the staff detached, the experience falls flat. At Art of Prime, the kitchen and the hospitality work in tandem. The food is thoughtfully executed, the environment is welcoming, and the restaurant lives up to its name: the meal feels crafted, not just prepared.

AOP offers a meal that’s both satisfying and sincere – and, in its own way, a reminder that good cooking and genuine warmth never go out of style.

Share this article on WhatsApp: