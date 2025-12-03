Photo Credit: Courtesy

Fifteen years have passed and you are still remembered by your family

and friends and patients, with a longing for you.

You were a very special physician, the old-time doctor who made house calls

and telephoned patients to see how they were doing. You were a man of truth and honor. There are very few doctors around these days who do, or even want to do, what you were willing to do.

You loved your rabbis – Rabbi Simon Dolgin, Rabbi Eliezer Waldman and Rabbi Berel Wein – with devotion and respect.

You loved reading the divrei Torah of Rabbi Abraham Twerski and of Rabbi Dolgin every Shabbos.

You were devoted to your children and grandchildren.

And all of us miss you very much.

On your 15th yahrzeit we pray that your neshama has an aliyah, and may you continue to be a meilitz yosher for your family and all of Am Yisrael.

