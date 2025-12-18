Photo Credit: Courtesy

It is hard to believe that it is one year since Klal Yisrael lost its camp leader, Rabbi Dovid Teichman, Rav Dovid Eliezer ben Rav Chaim Yosef, zt”l, whose yahrzeit is Wednesday (chof Kislev). Rabbi Teichman was someone who wove together ruchniyus and gashmiyus to give kids the ultimate camp experience – from day camp to sleepaway camp. Men who are grandfathers today recall fondly how “Duvid” would regale them with stories at night in Camp Agudah, using his unique oratorical skills (“no microphone necessary”); campers in the bunk next door wished they had him as a counselor.

Rabbi Teichman taught everyone how to be a proud Yid through song, humor, and cheer. One former member of the kitchen staff at Camp Tehilla states that Rabbi Teichman’s care, oversight, and attention to detail inform her Shabbos preparations today as a mother. Rabbi Teichman taught everyone young and old the chashivus of mitzvos, and he made you feel important for doing them.

A class parent remembers: “What truly stood out to me was Rabbi Teichman’s unwavering dedication to his sons’ learning. He took immense pride in their Torah studies and was profoundly committed to the values of Torah. His love for Torah was palpable and inspiring. I had the privilege of witnessing this firsthand, and I am certain that his children will continue to bring him much nachas.”

As busy as one can be with Yomim Tovim preparations, Rabbi Teichman ensured others had their needs met. Sukkos was coming and Rabbi Teichman called on a family asking if they had purchased the arba minim yet. Rabbi Teichman knew they were going through financial difficulties and offered them sets at a discount. He then asked if they knew any other families who needed help for Yom Tov. He understood your situation and would help you in whatever way he could. Rabbi Teichman was a true baal chesed and shem tov.

During shiva, a former camper from Ruach Day Camp thanked Rabbi Dovid’s wife Playla, tblch”t, for being a partner in giving campers from all over a fun-filled summer each year. The Teichmans also shared the warmth of their Shabbos table with guests who would join them in zemiros, delicious food and shmoozing until the late hours of the night. “We just wanted to hang around there.” Rabbi and Mrs. Teichman would also take in people who for whatever reason could not stay at home. One man, now a proud husband, father and businessman in his own right, recalls his troubled teen years and how Rabbi Teichman lovingly took him in.

Your spiritual and physical needs were of utmost importance to Rabbi Teichman: doing nothing leads to trouble be it a Saturday night or a summer afternoon. Rabbi Teichman ran a Motzaei Shabbos learning program where everyone was made to feel like a winner. “It really takes a real professional mechanech to be able to imbue upon all the children the love and feeling of being part of something special and making them feel like winners,” relates a talmid from Yeshivat Shaarei Torah. You felt good just being around Rabbi Teichman.

Rabbi Teichman wilchaim yel be missed, but his memory and life will continue through his wife, children, and grandchildren. He should be a meilitz yosher for them, his campers, talmidim, and all of Klal Yisrael. May the neshama of Rav Dovid Eliezer ben Chaim Yosef have an aliyah, and may he once again sing all the way to the Beis HaMikdash soon. May we all be zoche to Mashiach bikarov!

