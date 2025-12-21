Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Life is unpredictable and too often we find ourselves in situations that we feel are grossly unfair and undeserved. We insist that the reality we are in is totally unwarranted.

Advertisement





Our disbelief and distress can be triggered by a variety of life-changing events, such as severe financial loss as a result of a betrayal by a trusted friend or relative; an acrimonious divorce or custody fight where the toxic partner comes out ahead; irreversible loss and anguish when a criminal literally gets away with murder, such as a repeat drunk driver who decimates a family and is given a light sentence. Or in Israel where terrorists who were released from prison – who are healthier and more vigorous than when they were incarcerated for their murderous acts, have no molecule of gratitude, and use their freedom to kill and maim innocent men, women, children and infants.

I remember decades ago being captivated by the sight of several magnificent estates in a serene setting in upstate New York that were being showcased in a TV documentary. The narrator pointed out that these properties belonged to former Nazis who, for whatever unbelievable reason, had never been caught or prosecuted. I felt sucker-punched. How was it possible, that these butchers had been living the ” good life” enjoying grandchildren and even great-grandchildren?

We are assured that ultimately, justice does prevail. That there is a Day of Judgement in the Eternal World. Those of unwavering faith focus on adjusting to their “new normal” and embrace Hashem’s will and continue to find purpose and simcha, as we are exhorted to do. But some struggle to accept their excruciating losses. Why do the evildoers seemingly thrive?

Chanukah is a timeless reminder that the good guys do come out on top, and the bad guys end up losing. The Jewish people, despite our persecution, be it a physical assault or on our ability to practice our Yiddishkeit – are thriving. The Assyrian Greeks no longer exist and haven’t for centuries. Currently, Europe, the continent of the Shoah, soaked with the blood of millions, is floundering and its culture is seemingly being erased.

The story of Chanukah gives a much-needed boost to people’s battered bitachon and renews a faltering emunah to those who are struggling with their horrific setbacks and losses. When a righteous person or community overcomes evil, faith that may be failing is fortified.

Justice is one of Chanukah’s eternal messages. And so is the crucial lesson that “not possible” IS possible. For eight days, Jews the world over rejoice in awe over the improbable reality that a few untrained civilians overcame an army of professional soldiers.

In the same vein, we celebrate another physical impossibility, one that defies the laws of chemistry – a bit of burning oil that lasted well beyond its expiration date. A small jar containing uncontaminated kosher oil capable of lighting the restored Temple menorah for just one day, inexplicably continued to burn for an extra seven until more kosher oil could be produced.

There is another timeless lesson ensconced in this Festival of Light that we should try to internalize on a daily basis. It’s about seeing a need, and instead of sitting around and waiting for someone more qualified or more experienced or more “connected” or more in the know to take it on and address it – we instead should take the initiative and be proactive – ignoring and suppressing the deep pit of fear and doubts gnawing at our heart, and step up to the plate (and I don’t mean the one containing the latkes).

The Maccabees were Kohanim, priests, spiritual leaders. They were not versed in military tactics. The family’s patriarch, Matityahu, could have rightfully rationalized that someone more familiar with warfare and combat should take on the Assyrian Greek occupiers of Judaea who had cruelly and forcefully imposed their pagan culture onto the Jews and restricted their freedom of religion.

Matityahu could have shrugged off the idea of physically engaging the enemy. Hey, not him, not his precious priestly sons! The risks were too great, the challenge so formidable that it would be an exercise in futility. Why make the supreme sacrifice for a likely failure. Good intentions do not necessarily lead to a good outcome.

Their blood sweat and tears and irreversible loss would be for naught – so why even bother? But that likelihood did not deter him. He had faith in Hashem that good ultimately would triumph over evil and thus his sons and his not-so-merry band of men forged ahead despite the odds, despite their cluelessness of how to fight. That bitachon made all the difference to Jewish continuity.

This message of this ordinary family’s willingness to take on an extraordinary challenge – despite likely failure – is one we should take the heart. The human condition is such that one day each and every one of us may have to face seemingly insurmountable challenges – cancer, strokes, financial setbacks, etc. but like the Maccabees we should have emunah, and take it on. They impossible isn’t… Impossible.

The lesson of Chanukah is clear – do not give up, do not let the facts on the ground stop you from trying. It’s up to Hashem if you get the hoped for outcome – but ultimately, as hard as it is, we have to believe it’s the correct one, and live our lives b’ simcha – kindness and empathy.

Share this article on WhatsApp: