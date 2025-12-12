Photo Credit: Courtesy

In 2024, the opening of Vayalen Boutique Hotel marked the celebrated return of fully kosher accommodations to Austria’s capital, a long-awaited milestone for observant Jewish travelers. Located on Taborstraße (or Taborstrasse, one of Vienna’s oldest and longest streets) in Vienna’s 2nd district, the heart of the city’s Jewish quarter, Hotel Vayalen stands as a proof of the steady revival of the local Jewish community.

Vayalen Boutique Hotel has been described as the “only fully kosher hotel in Vienna” and it is operating under the rabbinic supervision of Rabbi Avi Biderman of Chabad Vienna. The hotel’s kitchen maintains mehadrin standards of kashrut year-round. Guests can enjoy a delightful kosher breakfast buffet, featuring shakshuka, omelets, pastries, Israeli-style salads, fruits, yogurts, and more. In the lobby, there is an elegant kosher bar, offering drinks and light meals throughout the day.

And the hotel can accommodate Shabbat stays as well; all rooms are equipped with mechanical keys and there are no sensors in public areas in the hotel.

The hotel’s address places it within minutes of all major (kosher) sites in Vienna – synagogues, kosher restaurants, supermarkets, Chabad House of Vienna and the main attractions of the city. The hotel also enjoys excellent public-transport connections: just a two-minute walk from the Taborstraße U2 subway station and a tram stop. From the hotel it is a 10-minute walk to the 1st district of Vienna where the old town is located.

In a city where kosher hotel options had long been scarce, Vayalen Boutique Hotel fills a real need. It’s not just about beds and breakfasts: for observant Jews visiting Vienna – whether for leisure, family visits, or community – the hotel offers a base that respects kashrut, Shabbat observance, and Jewish identity. The tasteful interior and modern comforts make it suitable for all kinds of travelers, while its Jewish-oriented services make it uniquely welcoming.

For those planning a stay in Vienna, whether first-timers or frequent visitors to the city, Vayalen Boutique Hotel offers something rare: a place to rest, eat, and feel at home – without compromising faith. Its presence in the heart of the Jewish quarter is more than a convenience; it is a tangible expression of Jewish continuity in Vienna.

