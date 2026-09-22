Sephardic Stuffed Artichokes

In a world of ever-changing culinary trends, meat-stuffed artichokes will always remain a true classic in the Sephardic world of culinary masterpieces. Each artichoke gets filled with a delicious and warm-flavored meat filling, and the olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice provide a Mediterranean brightness that complements the artichokes’ natural earthy flavor.

Ingredients

Stuffed Artichokes

1 and 1/2 pounds (680 grams) ground meat

1/2 cup fresh parsley

1 tablespoon paprika in oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

2 small onions

2 14-ounce (400-gram) bags frozen artichoke bottoms

Gefen Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, for drizzling

Sauce

2 tablespoons Lipton Onion Soup Mix

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Pereg Turmeric

2 tablespoons Gefen Parsley Flakes

1 cup boiling water

Directions