Categories: Recipes
Sephardic Stuffed Artichokes
By Leah Hamaoui
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September 22, 2026, 9 AM ET
In a world of ever-changing culinary trends, meat-stuffed artichokes will always remain a true classic in the Sephardic world of culinary masterpieces. Each artichoke gets filled with a delicious and warm-flavored meat filling, and the olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice provide a Mediterranean brightness that complements the artichokes’ natural earthy flavor.
Ingredients
Stuffed Artichokes
- 1 and 1/2 pounds (680 grams) ground meat
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon paprika in oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
- 2 small onions
- 2 14-ounce (400-gram) bags frozen artichoke bottoms
- Gefen Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, for drizzling
Sauce
- 2 tablespoons Lipton Onion Soup Mix
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon Pereg Turmeric
- 2 tablespoons Gefen Parsley Flakes
- 1 cup boiling water
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Spray a Pyrex dish very well with cooking spray or line a 9 x 13-inch (23 x 33-centimeter) pan with parchment paper.
- Place meat, parsley, and spices in a medium-sized bowl and mix until well-combined.
- Place onions in the food processor and blend until it reaches a creamy consistency. Add to the meat mixture.
- Wash and dry all artichokes well. Fill the artichoke bottoms with the meat mixture. Fill generously because the meat shrinks while cooking. Place all the filled artichokes in the pan.
- Combine the sauce ingredients in a glass cup and mix well.
- Pour one to two spoonsful of the sauce over each artichoke. Whatever is left, pour into the pan. Try to make sure that there’s liquid on the entire surface of each artichoke. Drizzle olive oil over everything.
- Cover with a layer of parchment paper and then double cover tightly with aluminum foil.
- Bake for one hour, then lower the temperature to 250 degrees Fahrenheit (120 degrees Celsius) for two hours.