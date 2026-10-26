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Shredded Chicken Vegetable Soup

By Leah Klein

|

October 26, 2026, 10 AM ET

This is a delicious, tasty soup packed with texture and flavor. This recipe makes a large batch, so you can enjoy the frozen leftovers all winter. It’s a complete meal in a bowl!

Ingredients

Shredded Chicken Vegetable Soup

  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 6 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 large carrots, shredded
  • 1 cup Gefen Green Split Peas Beans Split Pea Green 16Oz Gefen
  • 1/3 cup Gefen Barley Beans Barley 16Oz Gefen
  • 2 zucchini, shredded
  • 8 ounces chicken cutlets
  • 15 cups water
  • 1 and 1/4 tablespoons salt
  • 1 and 1/2 tablespoons onion soup mix
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

  1. In a large pot, sauté the onions, garlic, and carrots for about 20 minutes.
  2. Add the green split peas with two cups of water and let them cook for about 15 minutes or until the split peas start to soften.
  3. Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower the flame and

    cook for an additional two hours.
  4. Remove the cutlet and shred with two forks, then return to the pot and continue cooking for another hour.

(Kosher.com)

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