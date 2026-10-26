This is a delicious, tasty soup packed with texture and flavor. This recipe makes a large batch, so you can enjoy the frozen leftovers all winter. It’s a complete meal in a bowl!

Ingredients

Shredded Chicken Vegetable Soup

3 tablespoons oil

oil 1 onion, diced

onion, diced 6 cloves garlic, crushed

garlic, crushed 2 large carrots, shredded

carrots, shredded 1 cup Gefen Green Split Peas Beans Split Pea Green 16Oz Gefen

1/3 cup Gefen Barley Beans Barley 16Oz Gefen

2 zucchini, shredded

zucchini, shredded 8 ounces chicken cutlets

chicken cutlets 15 cups water

water 1 and 1/4 tablespoons salt

salt 1 and 1/2 tablespoons onion soup mix

onion soup mix 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions