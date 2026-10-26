Categories: Recipes
Shredded Chicken Vegetable Soup
By Leah Klein
|
October 26, 2026, 10 AM ET
This is a delicious, tasty soup packed with texture and flavor. This recipe makes a large batch, so you can enjoy the frozen leftovers all winter. It’s a complete meal in a bowl!
Ingredients
Shredded Chicken Vegetable Soup
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 6 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 large carrots, shredded
- 1 cup Gefen Green Split Peas Beans Split Pea Green 16Oz Gefen
- 1/3 cup Gefen Barley Beans Barley 16Oz Gefen
- 2 zucchini, shredded
- 8 ounces chicken cutlets
- 15 cups water
- 1 and 1/4 tablespoons salt
- 1 and 1/2 tablespoons onion soup mix
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- In a large pot, sauté the onions, garlic, and carrots for about 20 minutes.
- Add the green split peas with two cups of water and let them cook for about 15 minutes or until the split peas start to soften.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower the flame and
cook for an additional two hours.
- Remove the cutlet and shred with two forks, then return to the pot and continue cooking for another hour.