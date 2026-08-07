Simon Wiesenthal Center Names Steve Gamer As Chief Development Officer

LOS ANGELES (August 5, 2026) — The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) today announced the appointment of Steve Gamer as Chief Development Officer, marking a significant step forward in the organization's growth as it approaches its 50th anniversary alongside the extensive modernization underway of its nationally heralded Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles; launch of a major capital campaign; national expansion of its Mobile Museums of Tolerance fleet; growth of its global advocacy initiatives; and expansion of Moriah Media's feature film and television slate.

In his new role, Gamer will be responsible for leading the Museum of Tolerance’s and SWC’s global development teams, direct response programming, major gifts, foundation and corporate giving, planned giving, and special events, and deepening relationships with the high-capacity donors, foundations, and board members who make the Center's mission possible. He will also oversee the SWC’s efforts to embark on a landmark 50th anniversary capital campaign to fund the next generation of its mission-driven work.

Gamer joins the Center from the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles, where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer. He previously served as Vice Chancellor for Advancement and President of the UC San Diego Foundation, where he helped lead the university's $2 billion campaign and grew annual fundraising to more than $225 million. Previously, he spent over a decade at UCLA, where he led a development team of more than 110 professionals that raised an average of $500 million annually. Gamer's career began within the Jewish Federation system, with campaign leadership roles at the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, the Atlanta Jewish Federation, and the Madison Jewish Community Council.

“Steve Gamer is a proven leader whose career has been defined by cultivating and securing transformational support to drive sustained philanthropic growth,” said Jim Berk, CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. “He brings decades of experience, as well as a deep commitment to the philanthropy and responsibility that come with stewarding a mission like ours. With Steve at the helm of development, we are embarking on a dramatic expansion and securing long-term support for our work. This is an unprecedented moment for the Center, and Steve is the right leader to help us meet it.”

“The Simon Wiesenthal Center's mission speaks to something I've cared about since the earliest days of my career in Jewish communal service,” said Gamer. “I am honored to help build the philanthropic foundation for what comes next, including new Mobile Museums of Tolerance reaching students from coast to coast, a landmark exhibition confronting antisemitism, and Moriah Media's storytelling reaching audiences far beyond our walls. I look forward to partnering with the Board, SWC’s donors, and the extraordinary staff to carry Simon Wiesenthal's legacy forward.”

About the Simon Wiesenthal Center

For nearly five decades, the Simon Wiesenthal Center has stood as one of the world's foremost voices against hate, combatting antisemitism, defending the State of Israel, and promoting tolerance through education, advocacy, and storytelling. What began as a namesake tribute to Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal has grown into a global human rights organization with regional offices spanning the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It holds consultative status at the United Nations, UNESCO, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the OAS, and the Latin American Parliament (PARLATINO). Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Simon Wiesenthal Center operates in key centers of Jewish life including New York, Chicago, Florida, Toronto, Jerusalem, and Buenos Aires. To learn more, visit wiesenthal.org.