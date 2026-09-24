In my years of writing and developing recipes, I’ve found that most people are intimidated by big, expensive cuts of meat. If you’re one of those people, here’s a foolproof way to serve ribeye. I love how easy it is, that you can cook it fresh on the holiday, and that it makes for a beautiful, easy presentation.

Ingredients

Steak

3-4 inch ribeye steak on the bone

ribeye steak on the bone Kosher salt

butcher’s-cut black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil or non-dairy butter such as Earth Balance

olive oil or non-dairy butter such as Earth Balance 2-3 sprigs rosemary

rosemary 2 cloves garlic

Truffle Onion Beurre Blanc

4 shallots, thinly sliced

shallots, thinly sliced salt, as needed

3 tablespoons non-dairy butter substitute (such as Earth

Balance)

non-dairy butter substitute (such as Earth Balance) 3-4 tablespoons fresh tarragon,

chopped

fresh tarragon, chopped 8 peppercorns

peppercorns 1/2 cup sweet white wine

sweet white wine 1/4 cup Tuscanini White Wine Vinegar Wine White Vinegar 16.9Oz Tuscanini

1/4 cup chicken stock or Manischewitz Chicken Broth Broth Chicken Aseptic 17Oz Mani (D)

2 tablespoons truffle oil (optional)

Prepare the Truffle Ribeye Steaks

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring the steak to room temperature. Generously season with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a cast-iron skillet. Sear steak on both sides until a golden crust develops, approximately two to three minutes per side. Add rosemary and garlic halfway through the sear. Place steak on a sheet pan along with the garlic and rosemary. Set the thermometer to 129 degrees Fahrenheit and place inside steak. Put steak in the oven. When the thermometer beeper goes off, remove steak from the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes. Cut the bone away, then cut the steak into one-inch slices.

Prepare the Truffle Onion Beurre Blanc

Sprinkle shallots with salt and cook in Earth Balance over low heat until very soft and translucent, around 30 minutes. Add tarragon, peppercorns, white wine, and vinegar. Increase heat slightly and saute until liquid slowly evaporates, around 15 minutes. Add chicken stock, then reduce heat and let simmer on a low flame to create a jam-like consistency. Finish with truffle oil and salt to taste.

To Serve

Place sliced ribeye on a large serving platter. Drizzle with truffle oil. Add a little bowl of onion beurre blanc and garnish with roasted vine tomatoes and parsley leaves.

Notes:

If preparing before Yom Tov, cook until the thermometer reads 127 degrees Fahrenheit to leave room to rewarm. If cooking fresh on Yom Tov, turn oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and calculate approximately 30 minutes per pound for medium-rare.