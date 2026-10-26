Categories: Recipes
Slow Cooker Onion Beef Sandwiches
|
October 26, 2026, 10 AM ET
Ingredients
- 3 large onions, thinly sliced
- 2 and 1/2 to 3 pounds beef shoulder (beef shank/baby kolachel / in Israel, use #8), cut into 3 large chunks
- 4 tablespoons Lipton’s Onion Soup Mix Soup Mix Onion 1.9 Oz Lipton (D)
- 1 and 1/2 cups (12 ounces) beer
- salt, to taste
- 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce, if needed
- 8 hamburger buns, French rolls or ciabatta, toasted
Directions
- Slice onions and layer on the bottom of the crockpot. Place the chunks of meat on top of the onions.
- Sprinkle onion soup mix over the meat, then pour beer over everything.
- Cover and cook on low for nine hours or high for four to five hours. If the meat isn’t soft enough to shred easily, cook longer.
- Taste and add salt and the soy sauce if needed.
- Shred the meat with two forks and mix with the onions and juices.
- Serve on toasted buns or rolls. Ladle some of the juice into a bowl for dipping!
- Serve with a salad, and the meal is complete.