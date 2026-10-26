יום שני, 26 אוקטובר 2026Monday, October 26, 2026
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Slow Cooker Onion Beef Sandwiches

By Rena Tuchinsky

|

October 26, 2026, 10 AM ET

Ingredients

  • 3 large onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 and 1/2 to 3 pounds beef shoulder (beef shank/baby kolachel / in Israel, use #8), cut into 3 large chunks
  • 4 tablespoons Lipton’s Onion Soup Mix Soup Mix Onion 1.9 Oz Lipton (D)
  • 1 and 1/2 cups (12 ounces) beer
  • salt, to taste
  • 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce, if needed
  • 8 hamburger buns, French rolls or ciabatta, toasted

Directions

  1. Slice onions and layer on the bottom of the crockpot. Place the chunks of meat on top of the onions.
  2. Sprinkle onion soup mix over the meat, then pour beer over everything.
  3. Cover and cook on low for nine hours or high for four to five hours. If the meat isn’t soft enough to shred easily, cook longer.
  4. Taste and add salt and the soy sauce if needed.
  5. Shred the meat with two forks and mix with the onions and juices.
  6. Serve on toasted buns or rolls. Ladle some of the juice into a bowl for dipping!
  7. Serve with a salad, and the meal is complete.

(Kosher.com)

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