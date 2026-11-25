I was once listening to a song shared in a WhatsApp group of musicians, and it sounded familiar. I couldn’t remember the name of the song or where I knew it from, but I had to find it. I had the tune and some of the lyrics, so I started the search. After some work on the internet, I found the song: It was “Ein Anachnu” by Mendy Wald from the album Sameach!. The album was released in 1996 and became a big hit. “Ein Anachnu” is the last song on the album. It has an addictive tune that makes you keep playing it over and over. When I bought the album and played “Ein Anachnu” a few times in the car, my kids couldn’t stop singing it.

Next week is Thanksgiving. I don’t know about you, but I already have a list of things to buy during the Black Friday sales. For me, that is the best part of the holiday after my wife makes me slave away making the turkey. You already know some of my past purchases – for example, I bought my hi-fi music player during one of the Black Friday sales.

While Thanksgiving is a fun day, we don’t need a “special day” to thank Hashem. For us, every day is a day of thanks. Every day we express our appreciation to Hashem. Three times a day, we say Modim in Shemoneh Esrei. And, as the Mendy Wald song says: “Ein anachnu maspikin lehodot lecha, Hashem” – We cannot thank you enough, Hashem.

The song begins with a flute intro, and the flute continues throughout. The intro sets the mood with its beautiful melody. There’s something about the melody that makes you want to listen to it again and again and to sing it to yourself. The song then features a choir singing the first verse, which is also the chorus: “Ein anachnu maspikim lehodot lecha Hashem...”

The song begins quietly and slowly, but as it progresses, it becomes more upbeat. Over the years, “Ein Anachnu” has become a popular kumzitz song.

Another moving song about giving thanks is the classic Israeli song “Todah” by Haim Moshe. Uzi Hitman wrote the song to a Greek tune, and it became famous through Moshe’s performance of it in 1986 as the title track of his eighth album, which bears the same name – Todah. These are just some of the beautiful lyrics:

“Todah al kol ma she’barata, todah al ma sheli natata:

Al shir kole’ach

ve’lev sole’ach

she’bi’zchutam ani kayam.”

Thank You for all that You have created, thank You for what You have given me:

for a flowing song

and a forgiving heart,

thanks to which I exist…

“Todah al kol ma she’barata, todah al ma sheli natata:

Al tzchok shel yeled

Ve’shmei ha’techelet

Al adamah u’bayit cham...”

Thank You for all that You have created, thank You for what You have given me:

for a child’s laughter

and the azure skies,

for land and a warm home.

“Todah al kol ma she’barata, todah al ma sheli natata:

Al yom shel osher,

temimut ve’yosher,

al yom atzuv she’ne’elam...”

Thank You for all that You have created, thank You for what You have given me:

for a day of happiness,

innocence and integrity,

for a sad day that has passed by.

Over the years, the song has become one of the most popular and well-known Israeli songs. Moshe has released many other hits over the years that have also become iron-clad classics (nichsei tzon barzel) in Israeli music, such as “Ten Lazman Lalechet” (Let Time Pass), “Hatmunot Sheba’album” (The Pictures in the Album, which also became a very big hit), “Hakolot Shel Piraeus” (The Sounds of Piraeus), and more.

If you already have a detailed shopping list for Black Friday, don’t forget to add a good hi-fi music player. If you don’t want to spend a few thousand dollars on the new Sony Walkman, consider Astell & Kern, which sometimes has good sales on Black Friday. Astell & Kern players start at a few hundred dollars and are good quality, with a compact, ergonomic design. If you are really into high-quality music, pair the player with good, high-quality headphones, which can sometimes also cost a few thousand dollars for the high-end models. But even if you consider cheaper options that cost a few hundred dollars, make sure they’re meant for hi-fi music.

Happy Thanksgiving!