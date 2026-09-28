יום שני, 28 ספטמבר 2026Monday, September 28, 2026
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Sourdough Apple Crumb Cake

By Emily Yellin

|

September 28, 2026, 11 AM ET

Ingredients

Apple Mixture

  • 2 medium apples, peeled and diced
  • 1 tablespoon Heaven and Earth Coconut Sugar Sugar Coconut 16Oz H&E (P)
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Crumb Topping

  • 1 and 1/2 cups Shibolim White Spelt Flour Flour White Spelt 5Lb Shibolim
  • 1 cup Heaven and Earth Coconut Sugar Sugar Coconut 16Oz H&E (P)
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • pinch salt
  • 10 tablespoons avocado oil

Cake

  • 2 cups Shibolim White Spelt Flour Flour White Spelt 5Lb Shibolim
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup Heaven and Earth Coconut Sugar Sugar Coconut 16Oz H&E (P)
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup avocado oil
  • 1/2 cup sourdough discard (100% hydration)
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/4 cup nondairy milk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a nine-inch springform or square pan.
  2. Toss apples with coconut sugar, cinnamon, and lemon juice. Set aside.
  3. Make crumb: Mix flour, coconut sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Add avocado oil and mix until crumbs form.
  4. In a bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
  5. In another bowl, whisk eggs, coconut sugar, honey, and oil. Mix in sourdough discard, applesauce, milk, and vanilla.
  6. Add dry ingredients to wet and mix just until combined.
  7. Spread half the batter into the pan. Top with half the apples and crumbs. Add remaining batter, then remaining apples and crumbs.
  8. Bake 50–60 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs. Cover loosely with foil if the top browns too quickly.
  9. Cool in pan for around 20 minutes, then remove and cool completely.

(Kosher.com)

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