Categories: Recipes
Sourdough Apple Crumb Cake
By Emily Yellin
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September 28, 2026, 11 AM ET
Ingredients
Apple Mixture
- 2 medium apples, peeled and diced
- 1 tablespoon Heaven and Earth Coconut Sugar Sugar Coconut 16Oz H&E (P)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Crumb Topping
- 1 and 1/2 cups Shibolim White Spelt Flour Flour White Spelt 5Lb Shibolim
- 1 cup Heaven and Earth Coconut Sugar Sugar Coconut 16Oz H&E (P)
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- pinch salt
- 10 tablespoons avocado oil
Cake
- 2 cups Shibolim White Spelt Flour Flour White Spelt 5Lb Shibolim
- 1 and 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 and 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup Heaven and Earth Coconut Sugar Sugar Coconut 16Oz H&E (P)
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/2 cup avocado oil
- 1/2 cup sourdough discard (100% hydration)
- 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/4 cup nondairy milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a nine-inch springform or square pan.
- Toss apples with coconut sugar, cinnamon, and lemon juice. Set aside.
- Make crumb: Mix flour, coconut sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Add avocado oil and mix until crumbs form.
- In a bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
- In another bowl, whisk eggs, coconut sugar, honey, and oil. Mix in sourdough discard, applesauce, milk, and vanilla.
- Add dry ingredients to wet and mix just until combined.
- Spread half the batter into the pan. Top with half the apples and crumbs. Add remaining batter, then remaining apples and crumbs.
- Bake 50–60 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs. Cover loosely with foil if the top browns too quickly.
- Cool in pan for around 20 minutes, then remove and cool completely.