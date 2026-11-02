יום שני, 2 נובמבר 2026Monday, November 2, 2026
Follow Us
יום שני, כ״ב חשוון תשפ״זMonday, November 2, 2026
Menu
close
Follow Us
Menu
close

Sections

Menu
close
Menu
close
Menu
close

Categories:

Speaker Julie Menin and Council Members Recognize Boro Park and Williamsburg Shomrim Alongside Hindy Poupko of UJA-Federation

By Jewish Press Staff

|

November 2, 2026, 10 AM ET

Speaker Julie Menin and members of the New York City Council gathered at City Hall  recently alongside civic leaders, community advocates, and clergy to host the Council’s Annual Sukkot Celebration. The annual event, held during the intermediate days of the holiday, highlighted unity, mutual respect, and neighborhood public service across the five boroughs. The Council presented official proclamations honoring outstanding organizations and leaders who have made lasting contributions to the city’s civic and cultural life.

Serials

Persuaded – Chapter XI

By Barbara Bensoussan

View all

Sponsored Posts

© The Jewish Press 2026. All Rights Reserved. Powered by nextbracket.io
This site, uses cookies. By visiting our site, you're agreeing to accept cookies. Any questions? Visit our terms and privacy pages.
cross