Categories: Jewish Community / Community Currents
Speaker Julie Menin and Council Members Recognize Boro Park and Williamsburg Shomrim Alongside Hindy Poupko of UJA-Federation
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November 2, 2026, 10 AM ET
Speaker Julie Menin and members of the New York City Council gathered at City Hall recently alongside civic leaders, community advocates, and clergy to host the Council’s Annual Sukkot Celebration. The annual event, held during the intermediate days of the holiday, highlighted unity, mutual respect, and neighborhood public service across the five boroughs. The Council presented official proclamations honoring outstanding organizations and leaders who have made lasting contributions to the city’s civic and cultural life.