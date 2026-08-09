Special Letters from Camp Dora Golding

Campers write plenty of letters during the summer.

But the letters written at Camp Dora Golding last week were not filled with requests for more snacks, bunk updates or assurances that, yes, socks were being changed. These letters were headed all the way to Israel.

As part of its 2026 Maccabee Games, CDG welcomed Gavy Friedson, an active United Hatzalah medic, for a powerful presentation on bravery, resilience and lifesaving responsibility.

(Courtesy Camp Dora Golding)

Through firsthand stories, video and live demonstrations of CPR and the Heimlich maneuver, campers saw what it means to respond when another person needs help. They learned about volunteers who leave their homes, families and routines the instant an emergency call arrives.

The camp was then divided into four teams, each representing a different location in Israel. Each division launched a campaign to sponsor a fully equipped medic’s bag and oxygen tank. Families were invited to participate, and campers were shown that even a summer-camp experience can become an opportunity to make a real difference, which is especially meaningful during the nine days.



(Courtesy Camp Dora Golding)

Then CDG took the lesson one step further. Every camper sat down to write a thank-you letter to United Hatzalah’s volunteer medics. The letters were collected and carried back to Israel by Gavy, the visiting medic. For the volunteers receiving them, they will be a reminder that their work is seen and appreciated. But, for CDG campers, the message of gratitude and solidarity from an entire camp community may be the most important message sent home.