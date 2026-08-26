Staten Island United at Turtle Circle for 43rd Annual National Night out Against Crime

Staten Island residents, local leaders, and members of law enforcement gathered as one united community at Turtle Circle at Father Capodanno Boulevard Park by the beach for the borough’s centralized National Night Out Against Crime event, highlighting the enduring bond between local neighborhoods, first responders, and community organizations.

First organized in 1984 through a network of community watch groups and law enforcement, National Night Out has grown into a cherished nationwide movement. Marking its 43rd annual celebration this year, the event continues its legacy of promoting police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie, and public safety. At this central beachfront gathering, families enjoyed a festive evening filled with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, safety demonstrations, and opportunities to connect directly with law enforcement officers and community leaders in a warm, welcoming environment.