Steaks, Sweets & Suites: The Belvedere Takes Catskills Dining to New Heights

The Belvedere

Meat

22 Green Ave

Woodridge, NY 12789

(845) 202-2922

Tartikov

The Catskills may still evoke memories of the old Borscht Belt, but today’s kosher dining scene looks decidedly more sophisticated. The Belvedere in Woodridge is a prime example, an upscale steakhouse with elegant dining and a menu that gives diners plenty of reason to make the trip. A multi-level structure, The Belvedere also offers suites for groups celebrating Shabbos and other special occasions, along with a beautifully appointed ballroom for simchas.

One of The Belvedere’s greatest assets is its signature rooftop dining room. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the Catskills landscape, and fruit trees with apples ripe for the picking lie just beyond the glass. Trex-style decking extends throughout the dining room, creating the look of a beautifully crafted terrace. Reservations are highly recommended, as the dining room fills up quickly around sunset, right when string lights begin to illuminate the inviting atmosphere.

We began with the Prime Tenderloin Carpaccio, paper-thin slices of beef tenderloin served with roasted garlic confit and pomegranate arils surrounded by a garlic aioli. House-made crackers, somewhat reminiscent of an upscale Melba toast, provided a welcome crisp contrast to the delicate beef.

The barbecue-glazed bone-in spare ribs were another favorite. The sticky, smoky glaze had a good balance of sweet and savory, with the ribs resting on slices of roasted acorn squash and topped with pickled mustard seeds that helped cut the richness. The ribs were tender and flavorful without the fattiness that can sometimes weigh down this type of dish, a welcome surprise with a cut of meat that can often be quite rich.

This summer, The Belvedere has another major draw: guest chef Chanie Apfelbaum, better known by her popular Instagram handle, Busy in Brooklyn. Ms. Apfelbaum, who helped develop the restaurant’s menu, is hosting a seasonal pop-up at The Belvedere and bringing the culinary creativity familiar to her many followers directly to the restaurant. Each week, she creates a special dish centered around a particular fruit. On our visit, the featured fruit was peach. Those who follow her on social media can even watch her create and develop the dishes.

Ms. Apfelbaum personally presented her chicken liver mousse, which turned out to be one of the most memorable dishes of the evening. Peach brandy was incorporated into the silky mousse, which was served with maple-glazed chicken livers rendered in peach schnapps, topped with peach salsa and peach mostarda. The salsa brought freshness to the richer liver, while the mostarda added a little heat. It was a creative combination that worked well, with peach appearing in several distinct forms without overwhelming the dish.

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For the main course, the Center-Cut Prime Filet Mignon was exactly what a good filet should be: lean, tender and expertly prepared. A wine reduction complemented rather than covered the natural flavor of the beef. The wild rice risotto alongside it was creamy, well-seasoned and substantial enough to deserve attention in its own right.

The drinks were also worth noting. The Clover Club cocktail made with gin, raspberry purée, lemon juice and simple syrup was smooth and refreshing, with the alcohol nicely balanced. For a nonalcoholic option, the strawberry daiquiri was fruity and refreshing without being overly sweet.

We sampled several desserts, including a lemon cloud trifle, strawberry layer cake, warm chocolate babka with pareve vanilla ice cream, and a flash-fried pastry coated in crushed Golden Oreos. Our teenage son especially loved the pareve ice cream and rich chocolate cake.

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The service added considerably to the experience. Our server, Alex, was attentive without hovering and had an easy rapport with a clientele that ranged from Modern Orthodox to chassidish. Particularly charming was hearing him casually work expressions like “Shkoyach” and “Baruch Hashem” into conversation so naturally, as if he had grown up hearing them. As dusk settled over the mountains, the staff lit small golden lamps on the tables, giving the rooftop a warm, intimate feel. Yosi, the manager, was also notably friendly and accommodating throughout our visit.

The Belvedere’s appeal extends beyond the restaurant, particularly for families planning a simcha or group Shabbos. The property includes a ballroom for sheva brachos, bar mitzvahs and other celebrations, along with suites that can accommodate guests as part of those events. It allows a family to host a celebration, accommodate its guests and enjoy a genuine steakhouse meal all at one location.

With its rooftop Catskills views, warm service, well-executed food and this summer’s opportunity to experience Chanie Apfelbaum’s creative dishes firsthand, The Belvedere has carved out a distinctive niche in the Catskills dining scene.