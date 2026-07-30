Strutting Is Not Okay

The great Rav Shlomo Efraim ben Aharon Luntschitz, zt”l, zy”a, was the author of the famous commentary called Kli Yakar which graces almost every edition of the Mikra’os Gedolos Chumash. In 1602, he became the Chief Rabbi of Prague and remained in this position until his passing in 1619. To me, it is fascinating that his concern about the Jewish condition of his era mirrors what’s going on in our contemporary times over 400 years later.

On the verse, “Rav lachem sheves bahar hazeh. P’nu lachem tzfonah – [Hashem instructs:] You’ve spent enough time circling this mountain [Mount Seir]. Turn to the north.” The Kli Yakar has a powerful homiletic interpretation of this verse. When you are in proximity of Seir, which is Esav or other nations, and you are experiencing wealth and prosperity, “Yatzpinu v’yatminu atzm’chem bifnei Esav – Conceal (expounding the word tzfonah) and hide your wealth and success in the face of your gentile neighbors.”

The Kli Yakar advances that Yaakov Avinu was also worried about the envious eyes of the other nations that surrounded them. Therefore, he instructed the shevatim, his sons, to make the arduous journey down to Egypt to buy food, even though they themselves still had ample provisions. In explanation, he told his sons, “Lamah tisra’u? – Why should they be gazing enviously at us?” Let’s go and search for food just like everyone else.

It is then that the Kli Yakar makes a statement which so eerily resembles today’s culture. He decries the fact that in his time Jews behaved in opposite fashion (that had been previously instructed by Yaakov) by showing off fancy clothing, expensive jewelry, and magnificent houses. Indeed, the Kli Yakar’s famous disciple, the Tosefos Yomtov, lived through the Chmielinski massacres, which were prompted by the raging Polish peasantry who were overwhelmed with jealousy of the Jewish bankers and tavern owners.

Rabbi Berel Wein, zt”l, zy”a, used to say that if it wouldn’t have been for the Holocaust, we would look back to the Polish atrocities as one of the most horrifying periods for the Jewish people. In their insane hate for the Jews, the Poles would cut off the head of the shul’s president, sew the head of a dog onto his body, and then parade him through the streets. This is what jealousy and envy can cause.

The Klausenburger Rebbe, zt”l, zy”a, also cautioned us to keep a low profile in front of the other nations. He cites the Gemara in Chagigah (9b) that says, “Ya’ah aniyusa liYehuda’ei ki barza sumka l’susya chivara – Poverty is beautiful for the Jews, like the fine appearance of a red strap on a white horse.” The Rebbe observes that the statement, “Poverty is beautiful for the Jews,” is mystifying. After all, we are taught, “Oni chashev k’meis – A poor man is likened to a corpse.” How can that be nice for a Jew? Is a Jew supposed to be in tatters and downtrodden? Furthermore, why this unusual comparison to a white horse with a red strap?

The Rebbe explains that they only put the red strap on the horse when they took it outside. So too, when we are in the face of other nations, we shouldn’t be ostentatious. A low profile is the best thing.

The Abarbanel writes, as cited by the Pele Yoetz, that before the ejection of the Jewish community from Spain, the Jewish women had so much wealth that they would ride upon stately steeds, while bedecked in jewelry more lavish than was worn by the Spanish nobility. This behavior, he said, “Poked out the eyes of the Spaniards,” and led to the expulsion.

Just a generation ago, Rav Pam, zt”l, zy”a, used to advise that on Chanukah, when we open our curtains to reveal our menorah for persumei nisa, to broadcast the miracle, we should not open them too much. This was so that the poor gentile on the street shouldn’t see our elaborate chandelier and our fancy China cabinet.

Rabbi Wein used to say that the benefit of history is that we should learn how not to make the same mistakes over and over again. We don’t need to put our sprawling homes and cabana style swimming pools on Instagram for everyone to see. Let’s stop strutting. Do we need to be publicly flying in private jets? Let’s make sure that our late-model Escalade is not taking up two spots in front of the post office or library. Is it necessary to wear all kinds of fancy jewelry when shopping in Walgreens or Walmart? When we make elaborate vorts, does the music need to blare? Do the drivers of cars coming and going need to block the local traffic?

Let’s remember the sage advice of Yaakov, “Lamah tis’ra’u? – Why should our neighbors look at us with envy and jealousy?” These are the emotions that segue so easily into venomous hatred. Besides this, we know that anytime we are too flashy, we make ourselves vulnerable to the dangers of the poisonous ayin hara.

In the merit of trying to live up to the directive of hatznei’a leches, walking more modestly, may Hashem bless us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.

Transcribed and edited by Shelley Zeitlin.