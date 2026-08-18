Study Finds Air Quality Improvement After a Year of Congestion Pricing

NEW YORK — Friday, the New York City Health Department released its first comprehensive evaluation of the Congestion Relief Zone Tolling Program’s impact on neighborhood air quality, determining that the city’s air quality remained stable or improved slightly in the first year of congestion pricing, continuing a 20-year trend of improving air quality and declining pollution. Additionally, environmental justice communities alongside major highway corridors identified in the Congestion Relief Zone Tolling Environmental Assessment did not experience increased air pollution attributable to congestion pricing.

“Cleaner air means healthier communities, and New Yorkers deserve to know how major policies affect the air they breathe,” said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister F. Martin. “This report gives us the clearest picture to date of how air quality has changed during the first year of congestion pricing, and we now know that air quality across New York City was not any different because of congestion pricing. By continuing to monitor neighborhood air quality over time, we’re helping to ensure that decisions affecting our city are informed by strong health data.”

“With congestion pricing, we’ve seen fewer vehicles entering Manhattan’s central business district and more people choosing to bike, walk, and take mass transit,” said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn. “Health’s findings, combined with the program’s investment of over $120 million into the city’s air quality and public health initiatives like NYC DOT’s Clean Trucks Program, mean that congestion pricing will help communities across the city breathe cleaner.”

The report also concluded that the reduced congestion, improvements in transit systems, and investments through the mitigation program — which directs funds toward initiatives in environmental justice communities — clearly demonstrate the overall benefit of the program.

To conduct the evaluation, the Health Department expanded its existing New York City Community Air Survey (NYCCAS) monitoring network in partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the NYC Department of Transportation, and the New York State Department of Transportation. This report builds on that long-standing work by providing the most comprehensive evaluation to date of the Congestion Relief Zone Tolling Program’s impact on air pollution.

The findings from the report reflect the long-term trend of improving air quality documented by the NYCCAS for almost 20 years. The analysis examined concentrations of four traffic-related air pollutants, fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), nitric oxide (NO), and black carbon (BC), within the Congestion Relief Zone and in environmental justice communities where concerns had been raised about potential traffic changes — areas that include the Major Deegan Expressway, Cross Bronx Expressway, Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, Staten Island Expressway, FDR Drive, and Trans-Manhattan Expressway. Using data starting one full year before tolling began and continuing one year after, researchers were able to distinguish the effects of congestion pricing from other factors that influence air quality, such as weather, seasonal changes, and regional wildfire smoke, by using a control site that was not affected by congestion pricing and statistical modeling.

For nearly two decades, NYCCAS has monitored neighborhood-level air quality to better understand what causes differences between neighborhoods, how pollution changes over time, and how it affects health. NYCCAS has found that air quality improved dramatically in all NYC neighborhoods over the past decades, but more work is needed to mitigate traffic-related air pollution, which is linked to asthma, heart disease, stroke, and other serious health conditions. In May, the City announced a $20 million investment from the MTA to improve childhood asthma outcomes in the Bronx. This investment allows the Health Department to further support the Bronx Asthma Program and expand the Asthma Case Management Program.

The full report is available on the NYC Health Department’s website.

“Before we turned the cameras on, there was concern about the potential for increased pollution caused by drivers looking to avoid the toll,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “As this study confirms, that didn’t happen, and congestion pricing is already funding additional investments to further improve air quality.”

“This report offers further evidence that congestion pricing is working and delivering real benefits to New Yorkers,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “This first-in-the nation program championed by Governor Hochul has led to less traffic, fewer crashes, and, most importantly, improved quality of life. We look forward to the continued success of congestion pricing and the critically needed funding for transit upgrades it is helping to provide.”

“I am reassured by the data showing that congestion pricing has not worsened air quality in communities with long histories of environmental injustice like mine in the Bronx,” said New York State Senator Gustavo Rivera. “The Major Deegan and Cross Bronx expressways have had serious health implications for generations of Bronxites, so I’m encouraged by the City’s attention to the potential increased traffic and pollution. I am also glad that $20 million raised by this program will go toward the communities that deserve it to improve childhood asthma outcomes in the Bronx.”