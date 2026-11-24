Moist, tasty, and pretty, these cute stuffed braids are a novel “twist” for a chicken entrée, and I was tickled pink that they came out as I had envisioned! Although you may think that the braids would be difficult to create, read the instructions, and you’ll see that they’re quite simple to prepare and it doesn’t take so long. And you’ll end up with a beautiful chicken dish for Yom Tov or any special occasion!

Ingredients

Chicken Cutlets

8 chicken cutlets, pounded thin

Vegetable Filling

2 tablespoons olive oil

olive oil 2 large red onions, thinly sliced

red onions, thinly sliced 2 red peppers, finely diced (see note)

1 clove garlic, minced

garlic, minced 2 tablespoons cranberry juice

cranberry juice 1 tablespoon brown sugar

brown sugar 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

balsamic vinegar 1/2 teaspoon thyme (optional)

thyme (optional) salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons crispy fried onions

Cranberry Glaze

3 tablespoons apricot preserves

apricot preserves 1 and 1/2 tablespoons cranberry juice

cranberry juice 1 and 1/2 tablespoons ketchup

ketchup 1 and 1/2 teaspoons honey

honey pinch paprika

Directions

Prepare the Chicken

Clean chicken cutlets and pat dry. Using chicken shears, cut diagonal slits upward on each side of each breast, forming strips that are attached to each side and making sure to leave a one-and-a-half-inch- (four-centimeter-) wide center for the filling.

Prepare the Filling

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry onions until golden and soft. Add peppers and garlic and sauté until soft. Lower heat and stir in the cranberry juice, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, thyme, if using, salt, and pepper. Cook until the filling is simmering and the ingredients have melded. Stir in the crispy onions and set aside.

Prepare the Glaze

Stir the glaze ingredients in a small pot, until combined. Heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has reduced and thickened somewhat, lining the back of a spoon.

Assemble and Bake

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Working with one piece of chicken at a time, spoon filling down the center, and, alternating sides, bring the chicken strips over the filling, creating a braided effect (mini cheese braid style). Divide the glaze between two bowls. Set one bowl aside. Place the braids onto the prepared baking sheet and brush with glaze. Bake for 10 minutes, then remove from oven to brush with glaze. Return to oven and bake for another six to seven minutes. Broil for the last minute to thicken the glaze. Remove from the oven and brush with glaze from the second bowl. Allow to cool for a few minutes and serve with any remaining glaze.

Note: You can use roasted peppers for the filling instead of raw peppers if you’d like.