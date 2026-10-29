Support for Israel puts America first. On the frontline of our war against terrorism, Israel has proven to be an invaluable U.S. ally, arguably giving even more than it receives.

Terrorism

When Israel defends itself, it is defending us. For terrorism is worldwide, and when Israel acts against terrorists, it sends signals to terrorists across the Middle East and around the globe.

Intelligence

Intelligence is perhaps the most renowned area where Israel has benefited the United States. The most outstanding example today is its collaboration with us in the Iran war. But our two countries’ intelligence services have cooperated for decades, allowing us to save on training, operatives, and facilities. From exploding Hezbollah pagers, helping Saudi Arabia target the Houthis and capturing Iranian documents proving Iran was seeking a nuclear weapon to warning Egyptian, Jordanian and other Arab leaders of takeover and assassination attempts, and warning Italy of a potential cruise ship hijacking, Israel’s intelligence coups have aided the United States, the West, and their Arab allies in the war against international terrorism.

Military Experience and Feedback

Our ally’s war experiences yield valuable information on our common enemy forces and matériel, enabling the Pentagon and American weapons manufacturers to refine tactics and equipment for future operations. This saves American lives.

Israel’s own weapons research and development program benefits the United States and saves us money. For example, it has pioneered in developing remotely piloted vehicles and has produced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in use today.

Israel often improves American weapons, allowing our firms to continue large-scale production without expensive changes in assembly lines. Licenses for Israeli refinements are often sold to U.S. companies to increase production of equipment used by both countries. At times, Israel will pay an American company for research and development costs of an Israeli modification to an American weapon, which our military then adopts.

A Stable Democracy

Being a stable democracy enhances Israel’s strategic value. The country is a secure location for American equipment not liable to fall to anti-Western forces through a coup, revolution, or conquest. Agreements with Israel may be expected to survive changes in government, for the agreements are made with an institutionalized democracy, not with a regime under a personal ruler.

A longtime stabilizing force in the region, Israel has helped preserve many Arab states. A notable example is when, at America’s request, Israel mobilized to help Jordan avert a Syrian invasion supporting rebelling Palestinians. Today, our ally continues to ensure stability in Lebanon, Syria and among other regional stakeholders.

Valuable Return on Investment

Israel provides a valuable return on investment. According to the 2016 U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding, Israel is required to spend the $3.8 billion annual security assistance it receives in the United States. Our ally purchases American-made defense equipment from U.S. companies, such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing. It thereby reinvests the funds it receives back into the American defense industry and supports domestic jobs. Those who begrudge Israel money misunderstand our mutually beneficial relationship.

This U.S.-Israel partnership is worth preserving. Its longevity cannot rely on presidential promises, however, even those enshrined in letters to heads of state. Congressional support is needed to ensure the relationship endures over time. For that, we need to elect members of Congress who appreciate the longstanding bond between America and Israel and have the moral clarity and courage to strengthen it.

In New York City, one candidate stands out: Caroline Shinkle, running in NY-12. Caroline states that she unequivocally supports Israel and seeks to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. Her opponent could not give a straight answer to the question of whether Israel was guilty of genocide and is crisscrossing the state supporting candidates who would undo the U.S.-Israel tie.