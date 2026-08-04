Swastikas Found Inside New Jersey Synagogue

(July 31, 2026 / JNS) Police are investigating after swastikas made of yellow tape were found throughout Congregation Ohel Shulamit, an Orthodox synagogue on Spruce Street in Lakewood, N.J., early morning on July 29.

Officers responded to the synagogue at about 5:38 a.m. after a congregant discovered multiple swastikas affixed to multiple surfaces throughout the interior of the building, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Police documented and removed the markings.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a bias-related crime and are asking anyone with information that could help identify those responsible to contact the Lakewood Police Department.