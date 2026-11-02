I’ve never made an easier, more delicious chicken. Even better: it freezes beautifully and is amazing when reheated. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Chicken

3/4 cup plum or Gefen Duck Sauce Sauce Duck Sweet & Sour 40Oz Gefen (D)

3 tablespoons honey

honey 2 tablespoons Glicks Soy Sauce Sauce Soy 12.7Oz Glicks

1 teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder 2 teaspoons dried onion flakes

dried onion flakes salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

8 to 10 chicken drumsticks

Breading

1 cup Gefen Bread Crumbs Crumbs Bread Plain 15Oz Gefen

1/2 teaspoon paprika

paprika 1/2 teaspoon salt

salt Gefen Cooking Spray Cooking Spray Canola Oil 14Oz Gefen

Directions