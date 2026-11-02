Categories: Recipes
Sweet and Tangy Sheet-Pan Drumsticks
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November 2, 2026, 11 AM ET
I’ve never made an easier, more delicious chicken. Even better: it freezes beautifully and is amazing when reheated. Enjoy!
Ingredients
Chicken
- 3/4 cup plum or Gefen Duck Sauce Sauce Duck Sweet & Sour 40Oz Gefen (D)
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons Glicks Soy Sauce Sauce Soy 12.7Oz Glicks
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons dried onion flakes
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 8 to 10 chicken drumsticks
Breading
- 1 cup Gefen Bread Crumbs Crumbs Bread Plain 15Oz Gefen
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Gefen Cooking Spray Cooking Spray Canola Oil 14Oz Gefen
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a bowl, combine plum sauce, honey, soy sauce, garlic powder, onion flakes, salt and pepper.
- Add drumsticks and let marinate for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Combine bread crumbs, paprika and salt.
- Coat marinated chicken with the bread crumb mixture.
- Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Lightly coat chicken with cooking spray and bake uncovered for 45 to 60 minutes or until thoroughly cooked.