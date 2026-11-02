יום שני, 2 נובמבר 2026Monday, November 2, 2026
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Sweet and Tangy Sheet-Pan Drumsticks

By Amy Stopnicki

|

November 2, 2026, 11 AM ET

I’ve never made an easier, more delicious chicken. Even better: it freezes beautifully and is amazing when reheated. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Chicken

  • 3/4 cup plum or Gefen Duck Sauce Sauce Duck Sweet & Sour 40Oz Gefen (D)
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons Glicks Soy Sauce Sauce Soy 12.7Oz Glicks
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons dried onion flakes
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • 8 to 10 chicken drumsticks

Breading

  • 1 cup Gefen Bread Crumbs Crumbs Bread Plain 15Oz Gefen
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Gefen Cooking Spray Cooking Spray Canola Oil 14Oz Gefen

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. In a bowl, combine plum sauce, honey, soy sauce, garlic powder, onion flakes, salt and pepper.
  3. Add drumsticks and let marinate for 10 to 15 minutes.
  4. Combine bread crumbs, paprika and salt.
  5. Coat marinated chicken with the bread crumb mixture.
  6. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  7. Lightly coat chicken with cooking spray and bake uncovered for 45 to 60 minutes or until thoroughly cooked.

(Kosher.com)

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