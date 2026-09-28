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TABC Students and Faculty Gathered to Mark the First Yahrzeit of Rabbi Yosef Adler, zt”l

By Jewish Press Staff

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September 28, 2026, 12 PM ET

TABC students and faculty gathered to mark the first yahrzeit of Rabbi Yosef Adler zt”l, TABC’s longtime Rosh Yeshiva and grandfather of Eitan ’23 and Noam ’28, and were privileged to hear words from his son, Dov Adler. Rabbi Adler’s extraordinary legacy of Torah, leadership, and devotion lives on at TABC and will continue to inspire generations to come.

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Persuaded - Chapter VI

By Barbara Bensoussan

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