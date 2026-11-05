Talking Music with Satmar Songster Isaac Honig (Part I)

Sometime in January 2025, Isaac Honig was walking down the street when a friend stopped him and said, “You know, there was an article about you in The Jewish Press.” He heard about it from other friends as well. After the column was published, he contacted me on WhatsApp and said he wanted to talk. “Sure,” I said. But we were both busy, and it wasn’t until last week that we finally had a chance to talk.

We spoke about Honig’s story, his work, and his music. Honig is a Satmar chasid, and I was curious about the nigunim and music in general in Satmar where, unlike in some other Hasidic dynasties, music is not a big thing. So we discussed that as well.

Honig began singing as a kid. His father loved his singing and encouraged him to continue – not to make it a profession, but just for the joy of it. His father was very emotional when he sang and would often ask him to perform old songs. At home, the family would sing every Shabbat and on holidays, especially in the sukkah, but out of all the siblings, his father pushed him the most.

When he was in yeshiva, he was nudged to sing here and there. Every other Shabbos, someone else was asked to lead the services. After he davened just once, people recognized his talent and began asking him to lead and sing.

After he got married, friends would ask him to come sing at weddings, and he also performed at family weddings. So, in a way, he really was just pushed into the music world.

Honig plays a little bit of piano, though not professionally; he has mostly focused on perfecting his voice. Over the years, he took vocal training and is still practicing. He went to many prominent voice teachers and studied vocal performance extensively.

I asked him, “How did you get into professional music?”

His friend, Lazer Mordche Schwartz, was working on an album called Avreichim. Schwartz had heard Honig sing once and felt there was a specific song on the album that he would do a great job with. So he invited him to the studio to record it. The song was composed by the famous composer Moshe Goldman, who wrote many well-known songs, including the Camp Shalva series. While in the studio, Goldman heard him sing, and the two started talking.

During the conversation, Honig remarked, “You know, maybe I should make an album.” Goldman encouraged him, saying, “Yes, you should definitely make an album,” and kept calling him afterward to push him.

Goldman also composed Honig’s first album, Sameach, which was released in 1993.

From there, things took off. J.J. Fried heard Sameach, reached out to Honig, and offered to help with his upcoming projects. His next album, Adon Hakol, was released in 1998. By the time he released his third album, he was producing them entirely on his own.

I asked him if he also writes lyrics. He gave me an astonishing answer: Yes, he does, but only in Yiddish. For example, he wrote the songs “Yidele” and “Kinderlech.”

“WhyYiddish?” I wondered. Because lyrics in Lashon Hakodesh are taken straight from the siddur, and “I can’t write better than the siddur,” he said. Therefore, when he writes original lyrics, they are in Yiddish. It takes him a very long time to write – sometimes a few years. He will write something, and if he doesn’t like it, he’ll set it aside and return to it, sometimes more than once, until he is fully satisfied with the result.

“Do you also compose?” I asked him. “Not much, just a little bit,” he answered. He composed the music for the Yiddish songs that he wrote. Sometimes he asks other musicians to refine his compositions and make sure everything is polished. He will never release music until he feels it is truly good and resonates with his own heart.

Then I turned to the subject of music in Satmar.

It is well known that the Rebbe encouraged some of the chasidim to go out to work and build businesses so that they could support Torah scholars and the rest of the community. What about music? I wanted to know. Is that part of the same idea?

“If you make the right kind of music, they encourage you. But in general, they aren't all that focused on music in Satmar. They always [encourage doing] nice Yiddish music.”

What are the special nigunim in Satmar?

Music in Satmar isn’t as prominent as it is in other hasidic dynasties such as Vizhnitz and Karlin. The predecessors of the Grand Rabbis’ weren’t really into music.

Before the war, however, there were some special songs – for example, the “Na’anuim Nigun” for Sukkot, used when shaking the lulav, composed by Reb Berish Vishever. While the Satmar Rebbe wasn’t very into music himself, he certainly appreciated and understood it. Rabbi Teitelbaum, zt”l, used to shake the lulav to this specific nigun. It took a long time, and it was a very special experience.

I also asked Honig what he thinks about the new trend of dance and techno/electronic beats in hasidic music.

He doesn’t really like it – it’s not his style and those beats just don’t touch him. He can’t fight or go against it, but he can make good, traditional-style music.

He mentioned that in his albums, he makes sure all the instruments are real. Trumpets, trombones, strings – everything is played live. He avoids using sample sounds produced on a keyboard in the studio.

He personally prefers listening to chazzanut, older music, Pirchei, and similar styles. When he was growing up, he used to listen to David Werdyger. (He made sure to mention that he also loves the music of his son and grandson, who both sing beautifully.) He doesn’t listen to music very often because he is too busy making and composing it. When he travels, instead of listening to music, he uses that time to think about new songs.

I asked him whether he had thought that his song “Keser” would become such a big hit.

He had a feeling the song had potential, but you can never truly know whether a song will become a hit. He just wants to sing songs that he can personally connect to. If they become hits, wonderful.

“If music is good, anyone with a Yiddishe neshama will pick it up. If it touches the heart, it touches every Jewish heart,” he said.

In next week’s column, Part II of my interview with Isaac Honig.