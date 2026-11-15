Talking Music with Satmar Songster Isaac Honig (Part II)

In last week’s column, I spoke with Isaac Honig about how he got into the industry, his work, the world of Jewish music, and music within the Satmar community.

Did you know that besides being a musician, Honig is also an entrepreneur? We’ll get to that later. But first, let’s talk about his most recent album.

After about a ten-year hiatus, Honig released Kol Bayaar in 2024 – a unique and very interesting project. It followed his earlier album, Al Heharim. He wanted to create an album featuring old songs that everyone grew up on but that had never appeared on an album before – real oldies, songs from our childhood, “Bubbie songs.” It took a while for the album to be ready; it was delayed because arranging the music and coordinating with everyone involved took time.

Some of these songs had never been recorded at all, while others had never been recorded professionally. Honig decided he wanted to give these songs a proper, professional treatment. It took nearly 10 years for the album to be released, but the audience loved it. Some people recognized a song or two because they had heard them at home or in yeshiva, but many didn’t. And even for those who knew the tunes, because they had never been recorded professionally before, this was the first time they could listen to a polished, professional performance.

The album also has a unique structure: Most of the tracks are a medley of two, three, or even four songs.

Some of the songs are tunes that Honig’s parents used to sing when he was a child. “Hashev,”for example, which appears in Track 7 (the Kol Hashofar medley), had been his favorite song since childhood. They used to sing it at his Satmar camp, and he had loved it ever since. So he decided it simply had to be included in the album.

The first track, “Kol Yaakov - Lebedig Yankel,” is a very special song with a powerful intro. It comes from the Litvak community of Novardok, which was deeply focused on bitachon. This is a classic Novardok song about how, when Moshiach will come, there will be many yeshivot, and people won’t have to struggle to make a living. The evil inclination (yetzer hara) will be gone, and there will be an abundance of yirat Shamayim.

As Honig describes it, “Yirat Shamayim will overflow upon us. There will be great and small yeshivot, and everyone will study Torah without limits, surrounded by abundance. Torah, Torah, Torah! Nothing will stop us from learning Torah, and everyone will have complete bitachon.”

He shared how he came across the song. Once, on Purim, he went to his Rebbe in Boro Park – a Lelover Rebbe – and the Rebbe asked, “Does anyone know the song ‘Lebedig Yankel’ from Novardok?”

A guy in the room stood up and said he knew it, and then started singing it. “I went crazy,” Honig recalls. “I called up the guy and said, ‘I need this song!’”

(Here you might wonder: A Lelover Rebbe? I wondered, too. Honig explained that everyone is allowed to have another Rebbe or connection, and that this Rebbe is a truly great rabbi.)

Another song on the album that he loves is “Haben,” from the medley “Kol Bayaar” (which also includes“Shomer”and “Yechadshu”). The song was composed by Rabbi Kalman Shtekel, a Vizhnitzer hasid and a very famous composer in Vizhnitz. Honig was supposed to sing at the chuppah of a Vizhnitzer hasid and was given a few songs to learn beforehand. One of them was “Haben.” He loved it and decided he had to put it on his album.

He asked the composer for permission to include it, but the response was initially a firm “No, no.” Honig asked him again later, and the composer finally relented – “OK, do it!” – giving him full permission to record it.

These days, Honig is working on a new album. He already has about six or seven songs but is still looking for more. He prefers songs with a bit of an old-school style, which are very hard to find. He loves songs with neshama (soul), but finding material that truly fits him is a challenge. He doesn’t like releasing singles; even though it’s the modern trend, he thinks it feels cheap. He prefers the traditional approach of releasing a full album. He is currently hard at work on the new production and hopes to finish and release it soon.

As I mentioned at the beginning, Honig is also an entrepreneur.

There was a time when he suffered from throat issues. He went to doctors all over America, trying to figure out what was best for his voice, what could help when his throat hurt, and what could improve his vocal performance. He consulted with nutritionists, and for about five years, he experimented at home with various herbs to find a formula that would help his voice – until he finally hit upon one that truly worked. Once he realized how much it helped him, he hired a major manufacturer to produce it for him.

The result was a product called Voice 37 by Clyor (his own company). Many musicians have used his product so far, and he also offers products for sore throats. Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, ba’alei tefillah, chazzanim, and public speakers reach out to him to order it.

It is available for purchase on his website (www.clyor.com) and on Amazon.