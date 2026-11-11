Tenafly Chabad Academy Commemorates Oct 7

To commemorate October 7, TCA Middle School came together around the powerful message Am Yisrael Shine—that when our people are tested, our light shines even brighter.

Through videos, personal stories, and firsthand accounts, students discovered seven lights revealed within Am Yisrael following October 7: Emunah, Tefillah, Achdut, Gevurah, Chesed, Mesirut Nefesh, and Jewish Pride. Students reflected on each light and lit a candle to represent it, creating seven flames that showed the many ways Am Yisrael continues to shine.

(Courtesy)

Students then chose a mitzvah or positive action to add their own light to Am Yisrael, committing to it on an “Am Yisrael Shine” card.