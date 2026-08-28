Categories: Jewish Community / Community Currents
Tens of Thousands Participate in the First Selichot Gathering of the Year at the Western Wall
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August 27, 2026, 6 PM ET
With the opening of the month of mercy and Selichot, the traditional Selichot gatherings for 5786 began recently at the Western Wall Plaza, with tens of thousands of worshippers in attendance. During the prayers, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, delivered heartfelt prayers for Jewish unity, the well-being of IDF soldiers and security forces, and for the peace and security of Israel