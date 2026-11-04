The 19-Seat Arab Reality May Represent a Permanent Change in Israel’s Electoral Math

When the final count in the Israeli legislative elections came in early Friday, the Arab parties had won a record-breaking 19 seats in the 26th Knesset, 11 for the Joint List and 8 for Ra’am. The previous record was 15, set in March 2020. In the current outgoing Knesset, the two parties together held 10.

The temptation in Jerusalem is to attribute this to “special circumstances.” Turnout was extraordinary, the argument goes; Arab voters were frightened and angry, and things will settle back next time around. Tzuriel Sharon of Direct Polls, who read much of this election well, said as much on election night: “these are figures we won’t see again.”

But we think that is wishful thinking. What happened on October 27 does not appear to be a one-off spike. Rather, it had all the earmarks of a course correction in the political dynamic and, with all respect, Israel’s political class better get with the program.

Channel 12 estimated Arab turnout at about 80 percent, up from barely half in 2022 and roughly 45 percent in 2021. In Umm al-Fahm, turnout reportedly almost doubled from four years ago.

Just as telling is how the record was set. In 2020, the 15 seats came from a single united list, and when that broke apart, Arab turnout collapsed. This time Ra’am ran on its own, separate from the Joint List of Hadash, Ta’al and Balad. The surge did not depend on a merger of party leaders. It came from the voters, who believed their leaders that the way forward lay in the exploitation of the right to vote.

By capturing nearly a sixth of the 120-seat Knesset, the Arab minority has transformed into an unavoidable political reality. Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can comfortably secure a 61-seat majority without navigating the presence of this massive voting bloc. The mathematical reality is clear: the road to governance in Israel now runs through, or must explicitly contend with, the political will of its Arab citizens.

The long-term impact on Israel’s future depends heavily on how the Arab factions leverage their newfound power, highlighting a deep ideological divide within Arab-Israeli politics.

Led by Mansour Abbas, Ra’am has signaled a continued willingness to work within the existing parliamentary framework. By prioritizing local civil needs – such as infrastructure funding and municipal budgets – over broader geopolitical struggles, Ra’am offers a blueprint for how Arab citizens can integrate directly into the machinery of Israeli state governance.

Conversely, the larger Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, seems to be approaching the mandate from a position of perpetual antagonism, seeking radical changes in the legal infrastructure and a halt to ongoing regional conflicts. Apparently, it views its 11 seats not as a tool to join a Zionist cabinet, but as a means to extract structural concessions.

The rise of these parties presents mainstream Israeli politics with a historic, existential dilemma as a highly motivated Arab electorate can be expected to try to exploit its new political power. For Gadi Eisenkot and other centrist leaders, partnering with the Arab factions carries immense political blowback from a Jewish electorate fundamentally reshaped by the traumas of October 7. Yet, refusing to do business with 19 seats of elected representatives leaves the center-left structurally incapable of forming a government, virtually guaranteeing perpetual gridlock or forcing successive, exhausting elections.

So, Israel is in for an interesting roller coaster ride. But we need not despair. Israel as a Jewish state and our homeland is our biblical heritage.