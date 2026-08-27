The Bombing of Abu Duhur: Israel’s Unmistakable Warning

It would be a mistake to view Israel’s eight precision airstrikes on August 18 against Syria’s Abu al-Duhur military airbase – which decimated its runways and storage facilities – as a routine security operation despite Israeli, Syrian and Trump administration efforts to portray it as such.

Israel framed the operation as a defensive maneuver against Syrian breaches of bilateral security understandings, while Syria claimed it was a breach of its sovereignty, and the Trump administration criticized what it called “an unnecessary escalation.” After all, since the fall of the Assad regime, the transitional Syrian government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa had carefully maintained an unofficial status quo with Jerusalem, if somewhat tenuous, regarding security matters.

But all the players knew what was really up.

To be sure, the status quo was actively threatened by Turkey’s growing ambitions. Recognizing a power vacuum, Ankara had been eyeing the Abu al-Duhur base as a staging ground to deploy Turkish troops and air defense systems. For Israel, which relies heavily on unquestioned air superiority to protect its borders, a forward-deployed Turkish military garrison establishing an anti-access bubble on Israel’s immediate border is a glaring, unacceptable red line.

An Israeli government committee recently warned that Turkey’s ambition to supplant Iran or Russia as the dominant foreign power in Syria poses severe future security challenges, particularly given Ankara’s increasingly hostile rhetoric toward the Jewish state.

After a Turkish military delegation visited the Abu al-Duhur air base in mid-August reportedly to explore preparing it for a massive Turkish deployment, Israel acted preemptively. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office declared that Turkey was about to deploy in Syria with Syria’s cooperation.

By destroying the runways and infrastructure at Abu al-Duhur, Israel successfully denied Turkey the physical capability to utilize the base and, equally as important, simultaneously demonstrated its willingness – and ability – to enforce its own red lines through unilateral action.

In retrospect, it is hard to understand why anyone would think that Israel would not act to derail Turkey’s plans by any means necessary, given that they are so inimical to Israel’s security interests and so provocative. Indeed, the U.S. has now reversed itself and has withdrawn its initial criticism of Israel over the attack.

Turkey may have thought that it had figured out how to exploit the fall of Assad in terms of increasing its own military footprint and reducing Israel’s. So, Israel’s strike on Abu al-Duhur was a clear message to the Turkish government – and doubtless to others, as well – that Israel has no intention of going quietly into the night in the face of Turkish or anyone else’s military threats.