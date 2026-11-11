The Boycott That Backfired

Even in the current climate of open antisemitism in America, the announcement sent shockwaves through the Jewish world: a “Boycott Ride” in Philadelphia against the city’s “Zionist establishments,” scheduled for November 8, the day before Kristallnacht.

Targeting half a dozen Israeli-owned restaurants, the event drew wide condemnation, including from the city’s mayor and the state’s newly re-elected Jewish governor, Josh Shapiro. An estimated 300 haters, many on bicycles, turned out with their keffiyehs and placards, but some 200-plus counter-protestors managed to drown them out – and more than 2,000 locals formed lines around the block to support the businesses and enjoy their food offerings.

The Jewish Press spoke to Yehuda Sichel, owner of one of the targeted eateries, Huda Burger, about what the experience was like for him. (Editor’s Note: While Huda Burger is not a kosher establishment, we felt its owner’s experience was worth sharing with our readers.)

So, long couple of days, huh? When did you find out about the planned antisemitic boycott?

I shrugged it off when I first heard about it. Then it started getting a lot of attention, and we started talking about what it meant for us. The more I read the organizers’ language, the more personal it felt. To me, it sounded like Nazi rhetoric.

Did you feel personally threatened? Did you have any hesitation about opening Huda Burger on Sunday?

I didn’t feel personally threatened, and I didn’t hesitate to open. We had private security, there was a strong police presence, and we were surrounded by so many people from the Jewish community and allies who showed up for us.

From what I’ve heard you say in previous interviews, you’re not Israeli and don’t have any particular connection to Israel. So how did you find yourself in the crosshairs of an anti-Israel boycott?

After October 7, we held a fundraiser and raised $3,000 to help children in Sderot get therapy for PTSD. I went to culinary school in Israel, I’m on the board of the Philadelphia chapter of JNF Futures, and I’ve done events for Israel Bonds. I’m very involved in the Jewish community, and I love Israel. My name is Yehuda, and I worked for Mike Solomonov [the Israeli-born chef and restaurateur] for almost ten years. I’ve always been open about who I am and where I stand.

But even had you donated money to the IDF, why should that have any bearing on your right to operate a restaurant in America? One can be pro-Israel and still own a restaurant in Philadelphia, no?

Of course. I hope this changes the conversation. You should be able to say out loud that you support Israel and be proud of it. If you don’t want to eat at my restaurant, that’s your choice. Harassing our staff and trying to intimidate us crosses a line.

Many of the media reports were making a big deal about the Kristallnacht anniversary timing of the boycott. What do you think about that?

If the organizers didn’t realize what day it was, they could have changed the date once it was pointed out. That would have shown some basic decency. If they chose that date deliberately, that’s even worse.

Have people reached out to you directly – either with supportive messages or with negative ones?

We’ve gotten hundreds, maybe thousands, of supportive messages, and a few nasty ones. Hearing from people all over the world, including people who had never even been to Huda, has been one of the best parts of all of this.

It seems that the boycott was an epic failure and achieved the exact opposite of what they set out to do – instead of harming the restaurants, they drove record support and business to the restaurants.

Yeah, we’ve had record sales since the boycott was announced. Sunday was through the roof.

Now that we’re more than 24 hours out, have you had a chance to process the events of the last few days?

I’m still processing it. People are still coming in and showing their support, so it feels like we’re still in the middle of it.

Do you worry that this is going to become a recurring tactic against Jewish businesses?

I hope what happened on Sunday makes people think twice about targeting another Jewish business. They saw how many people were willing to show up for us.

Has this experience changed how you think about being visibly Jewish in the business world?

Yes. I’m more open about being Jewish and about my support for Israel. I’m done beating around the bush about where I stand.

All in all, how do you feel about what happened?

I’m on cloud nine about the way people showed up for us. I’m still taking it all in.

With your experience, can you share some wise words or life lessons for the Jewish community?

Sunday reminded me how strong we are when we show up for each other. We’ve gotten through a lot together, and Sunday was a small example of that. Be proud of who you are and where you come from. And don’t mess with us. Am Yisrael Chai.