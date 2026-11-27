There is little doubt in my mind that the most earth-shattering and consequential event of the past century for the Jewish people, wherever they may live, was the establishment of the State of Israel. It was an event that transformed Jewish history and restored a measure of dignity and security to a people who had endured centuries of exile, persecution, and humiliation. Yet I often wonder whether we truly understand the deeper miracle of Israel's rebirth. How did a land that had appeared so barren and neglected for generations become a thriving homeland? Why, after so many empires had ruled over it and so many peoples had passed through it, was it the Jewish people who returned and awakened its extraordinary potential?

Perhaps the answer lies not only in history, agriculture, or human determination, but in a love story unlike any other: the love between a bride and her groom, between Eretz Yisrael and the Jewish people. It is a love that began long before the establishment of the modern State of Israel, a love that survived centuries of separation, and a love that, in the language of our faith, was woven into the very relationship Hashem created between His people and their land.

Eretz Yisrael is likened to a bride who has been waiting for her beloved groom. She remembers the days when he walked among her hills, planted his fields, built his homes, and sang his songs beneath her skies. She remembers the footsteps of Abraham, the prayers of Isaac, the struggles of Jacob, the kingdom of David, and the voices of the prophets. Her identity is bound to his, just as his identity is bound to hers. But then came the terrible separation. Her beloved is driven away, scattered across distant lands, and she is left waiting.

Years become centuries. The bride watches empires rise and fall. Foreign rulers pass through her valleys, armies march across her mountains, and cities are destroyed and rebuilt. Yet her beloved remains far away. She refuses to open her heart to any foreign entity except her groom – the Jewish people. Those who visit her may see little of her former beauty. They may regard her as a difficult land, a place of limited promise, a territory whose glory belongs to the past.

The Torah gives us a remarkable foundation for this understanding. In Vayikra (Leviticus 26:32), Hashem declares that the land will become desolate in the wake of the Jewish people's exile: “I will make the land desolate.” The Torah does not merely describe the suffering of a people removed from their homeland; it describes a land whose desolation is bound to their departure.

This is the image that has always moved me most deeply. The bride has not forgotten her groom, and neither has the groom forgotten the covenant that binds them. The land's renewal becomes a sign of reunion, an expression of the promise that the separation will not last forever.

For centuries, the Jewish people lived far from their ancestral home. They built communities in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and throughout the world. They studied Torah, raised families, established institutions, and contributed to the societies in which they lived. Yet beneath the surface of their daily lives remained a yearning that no distance could erase. At the conclusion of the Seder, they declared, “Next year in Jerusalem.” At the end of Yom Kippur, they repeated that same hope. They prayed facing Jerusalem, remembered Zion in moments of joy, and mourned its destruction in moments of sorrow.

The groom never forgot his bride.

And the bride continued to wait for him.

In 1867, the American writer Mark Twain traveled through the region and described much of the countryside in bleak terms. He wrote of barren hills, neglected fields, sparse vegetation, and settlements that seemed to have fallen into ruin. Here was the land of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the land of King David and the prophets, the land promised in the Torah to the Jewish people. Yet much of it appeared far removed from the biblical image of a land flowing with milk and honey.

On November 29, 1947, the United Nations voted to recommend the partition of the land and the establishment of Jewish and Arab states. On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion declared the establishment of the State of Israel. The declaration came on a Friday, on the eve of Shabbat, as the British Mandate was ending and the Jewish community faced the immediate threat of war. The world had helped open a door, but the Jewish people would have to defend their return and build their future with their own hands.

One cannot help asking a provocative question: Had this land already been flourishing as it does today, would the world have been so willing to set aside a portion of it for a Jewish state? Would nations have been equally generous with territory they considered prosperous, strategically valuable, and desirable? History cannot answer such questions with certainty. But it is striking that the Jewish people returned to a land whose potential had been obscured by neglect, disease, poverty, and generations of political upheaval, and set about transforming it.

The pioneers who came back did not find a ready-made paradise. They found difficult soil, swamps, disease, drought, and immense obstacles. They had to learn how to cultivate the land, bring water to dry places, plant trees, and build communities where others saw little promise. Their success required agricultural knowledge, scientific innovation, courage, and years of exhausting work.

But I cannot help seeing something more in this transformation. It is as though the bride, after waiting through centuries of loneliness, finally heard the footsteps of her beloved approaching. The land began to respond to the people who had returned to cherish it. Fields were planted, orchards flourished, cities rose, and the desert yielded new possibilities. The mountains of Israel began to put forth their branches and bear their fruit for the Jewish people.

The bride was welcoming her groom.

And the groom was discovering that, despite all the centuries of separation, he had never truly lost her.

Today, when we look at the State of Israel, we see a remarkable nation of science, medicine, agriculture, Torah, creativity, and courage. We see cities filled with life, children playing in the streets, families celebrating Shabbat, and Jews from every corner of the world returning to the place that has occupied their prayers for generations.

Yet beneath all these realities lies something that cannot be fully captured in statistics or political analysis. It is the enduring love between a people and the land that Hashem gave them. It is the knowledge that our connection to Israel is not merely an accident of history or a response to persecution. It is a relationship rooted in our spiritual identity, our Torah, and our covenant with the Almighty.

A bride may wait many years for her groom. She may endure loneliness, uncertainty, and the pain of separation. But when he finally returns, the years apart do not erase the love that preceded them. They make the reunion all the more precious.

For two thousand years, the Jewish people carried Eretz Yisrael in their hearts, even when they could not walk its hills or plant their fields. They kept her name alive in their prayers, their songs, and their dreams. And when they returned, they found that the bond had survived.

The bride had waited. The groom had never forgotten. And when the Jewish people returned to Eretz Yisrael, they came not as strangers seeking a place in the world, but as a beloved returning to the home that had always been his.

The reunion was not the end of the story. It was the beginning of a new chapter in an ancient love, one whose promise continues to unfold with every generation that chooses to make this land their home.