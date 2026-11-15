The Chesed Fund and Project Ezra and Team Protect Distribute 200 Clever Elly Child Safety Devices

Rainy weather did not dampen the commitment to child safety as The Chesed Fund and Project Ezra of Greater Baltimore, in partnership with Team Protect, successfully distributed 200 Clever Elly child safety devices during a community-wide distribution drive held at Bnos Yisroel. The event, coordinated by The Chesed Fund and Project Ezra, was part of an ongoing effort to provide families with practical, lifesaving safety resources. The Clever Elly devices were generously sponsored by Team Protect and distributed free of charge to community members. This special initiative was sponsored in loving memory of Chavie Klein, a”h, by her husband, Isaac Klein. Clever Elly is a simple plug-in car device designed to help prevent drivers from accidentally leaving a child in the back seat. Requiring no complicated installation, the device provides an additional reminder to help protect children and is designed for year-round use. Throughout the event, six dedicated volunteers assisted community members with installing the devices. For more information about Team Protect, visit teamprotect.org. For more information about The Chesed Fund & Project Ezra visit chesedfund.com.

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