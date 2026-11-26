Last week, we introduced some attributes about a person’s name. First, a name foretells a person’s destiny. Second, names are a conduit that brings blessings to a person from Heaven. Third, names have embedded in them qualities of the person. We must also know that one of the objectives of giving a name is to express thanks for something and since the name will be used thousands of times, it will give many opportunities to remember the thanks and appreciation, repeatedly.

We were discussing the names of the holy shevatim, and we will pick up this week with the name Yosef. Each of these elements was present when Rachel gave her beloved first son the name Yosef. She explained, “Asaf Elokim es cherpasi – Hashem gathered and took away my shame.” Rashi explains this in two ways. First, in the gentile world there was an ugly custom for a man to have two wives; one who gave him children and the other who was dedicated for her beauty. She was given a cup of sterility so that pregnancy shouldn’t mar her beauty. Since Rachel had no children for many years, people were stigmatizing her as a trophy wife. However, when she had Yosef, she proclaimed that this shame was removed.

Secondly, Rashi explains that since she lived alone in her tent, she was blamed anytime something broke or went awry. Now that Yosef was born, people instead said, “Little Yosele did it,” removing her disgrace. While this might seem an insignificant thing to attach to a name, to the contrary, it teaches us that Hashem wants us to thank Him even for the small benefits of life.

The Chida, zt”l, zy”a, adds a third explanation. Since Rachel married Yaakov after Leah, there were those who were suggesting that she was forbidden to Yaakov with the Torah prohibition of achos ishto, one’s wife’s sister, so that she was living in shameful sin and that’s why she didn’t have any children. But when she had Yosef, this accusation was also discarded.

But the name also foretells that in the future Yosef will be one who will remove shame from others. Let’s recall the dramatic moment in Egypt when the brothers were confronting Yosef as the mighty viceroy. As Yosef was about to reveal himself by saying, “I am Yosef whom you sold down to Egypt,” he did a brave and gutsy thing. Before verbalizing this proclamation, he announced, “Hotzi’u chol ish mei’alai –Send out everyone from the room,” and he proceeded to empty the throne room of all his bodyguards and pages.

At this moment, the Medrash tells us that Yosef, who had very mighty brothers, put himself in mortal danger by being alone with them. Remember that Shimon and Levi alone destroyed the whole city of Shechem. Together, they could have taken him out entirely if they still believed their mistaken notion that Yosef was another Eisav. However, Yosef took this grave risk to save them from the shame of having others hear about the dastardly act they’d committed. Thus, we see the removal of shame embedded in Yosef’s name foretold what he would do.

The name Yosef, spelled yud vav samach pei, is an anagram of the word pi’us, spelled peh yud vav samech, which means to appease, for Yosef would appease the brothers by telling them that what they did was for the best since he was sent down to Egypt in order to be a source of life and sustenance for the whole family during the time of famine.

We must point out this glaring example of middah kneged middah, measure for measure, that is apparent in all of this. Before Yaakov was to wed Rachel Imeinu, he gave her the code words challah, niddah, and hadlakos haneir, just in case Lavan would try to switch Leah for her. When Lavan did just that, Rachel Imeinu couldn’t bear that Leah would be disgraced on her wedding night, so she told Leah the code words, and in so doing, she was giving up her chance to marry Yaakov, purely to save her sister from disgrace. Thus, measure for measure, Yosef would save her from all kinds of disgrace, and he would grow up to save others from disgrace as well.

There is a fundamental life-lesson that we must absorb from all of this. At all costs, one must mightily strive to avoid embarrassing another human being. The crime of shaming someone is so heinous that the Gemara teaches us, “Hamalbin pnei chaveiro b’rabim, ein lo cheilek l’olam habah – One who shames his fellow publicly (the Meiri adds this is if he does so habitually) will lose his portion in the Afterlife.” The Gemara also makes the astounding comment, “Noach lo l’adam l’hapil atzmo l’soch kivshon ha’eish, m’l’halbin pnei chaveiro b’rabin – It should be easier for a person to throw himself into a furnace of fire than to embarrass someone publicly.”

The very first word of the Torah, Bereishis, is an anagram of the words “yorei boshes,” that one should be afraid of humiliating anyone. This is especially true when it pertains to one’s spouse. Since we are expected to be loyal to our mate, an act of insensitivity that causes embarrassment to our partner is the height of criminality in this area. So too we must be very vigilant not to cause our parents shame, the very people who, to the contrary, we are commended to give honor and reverence.

In America, there is a saying: Talk is cheap. This is certainly not true for a Torah Jew. As we are taught, “Hamaves v’hachaim b’yad halashon – Death and life are in the hand of the tongue.” In the merit of our vigilance in this area, may Hashem save us from embarrassing others and from being embarrassed ourselves, and may He bless us with long life, good health and everything wonderful.

Transcribed and edited by Shelley Zeitlin.