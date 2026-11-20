In Berachos (7b), the Gemara teaches us the fundamental concept shma garim, a name foretells a person’s destiny. The Gemara in Yoma (83b) tells us that Reb Meir would scrutinize names to diagnose a person’s character. It relates that because a certain innkeeper’s name was Kidor, he didn’t trust him because the word kidor forms the beginning words of the verse, “Ki dor t’hapucho heima –They are a perverse generation.”

Similarly, when Adam gave names to all the creatures, the Torah applauds him saying that, whatever name he gave, was their actual name. The Shela HaKodesh, zt”l, zy”a, asked, “If they didn’t have a name before, of course, whatever he gave them was their name?!” He clarified that the names Adam chose accurately depicted the essence of each creature.

The sefer Ziv HaSheimos reveals that the word sheim, name, is the gematria of 340 which is the exact numerical value of the word tzinor, a pipeline or a conduit. This is since one’s name is the pipeline that brings blessings to a person from Heaven. With this preface in mind, we look excitedly to this week’s parsha which gives us the names of the holy Shevatim.

The Medrash Seichel Tov informs us that the tribes had beautiful names and beautiful deeds. So now, my dear readers, let’s dip into some of the remarkable beauties and secrets of the tribal names.

The Yalkut Shemoni tells us that on his deathbed, Yaakov wanted to reveal the keitz, the end of time, to his children. He had looked into the spellings of all their names and didn’t see the letters ches or tes. He derived from this omission that the tribes were free of chet (spelled ches tes), meaning without any sin, and therefore they were deserving to hear about the keitz, the revelation. However, upon taking another look, he also saw that there was no letter kuf or tzadi in their names either. Because these are the actual letters that spell the word keitz, it denoted that they shouldn’t be made aware of the keitz.

The Medrash HaGadol reveals that the only Shevet that has a letter ayin in his name is Shimon. This is because of the aveirah (which starts with the letter ayin) of Zimri, the prince of the tribe of Shimon, for being publicly with the Midyanite princess Kozbi. This is why Shimon is a combination of the two words sham and avon, meaning, “There was sin.” The Yalkut Shimoni, in Parshas Shoftim, says that because of this transgression, throughout Jewish history there was never a king or judge appointed from the tribe of Shimon. This is how much Hashem hates promiscuity!

The Ba’al HaTurim teaches that the only Shevet that has a letter samach (which is interchangeable with the letter sin) is Yosef, and Yosef would be the sitno (which begins with the letter sin), meaning the foil and nemesis of Eisav. The samach, whose shape is a complete circle, also denotes how Yosef will be a complete wall of protection around Klal Yisrael from the evils of Eisav. In a similar vein, the Torah uses the samach when it talks about the creation of the woman. It says, “Vayisgor basar tachtenah – And He sealed his [Adam’s] flesh,” when He removed the woman from him, for a wife is a wall of protection around her husband. (The word “vayisgor” is spelled with a samach.)

Besides the reasons given by the Torah and Rashi, the Arizal, zy”a, adds that the first Shevet, Reuven, was so called because it stands for, “Reu ben – See from here was born the first son,” for Reuven was a gilgul of Kayin, the very first son to be born. And thus we see that Reuven corrected the sin of Kayin, who killed his brother Hevel, by stopping his brothers from killing Yosef. As it says, “Vayishma Reuven vayatzileihu miyadam, va’omer lo nakenu nafesh – And Reuven heard and saved Yosef’s life by telling the brothers, ‘Don’t shed his blood.’”

When Leah had her third child, Levi, she said, “Hapa’am yilaveh ishi eilai – This time my husband will escort me.” Chizkuni explains simply that when you have one child, you need one hand to carry him and if you have a second, you need two hands. But, when you have three small children, you need the help of your husband. The Chida, zt”l, zy”a, tells us that Levi’im, in the plural, spelled lammed, vav, yud, mem, is gematria 86. This is the same gematria as Elokim, because the Levi’im are the tribe of the priesthood, the tribe of the L-rd. It’s also fitting that Yaakov was 86 years old when he begot Levi.

Yehudah is the tribe of the Monarchy. As the posuk says, “Lo yasur shevet mi’Yehudah – The scepter shall never leave Yehudah.” It is therefore fascinating that Rabbeinu Efraim, zt”l, zy”a, points out that in gematria malei (which totals the spelling of the letters themselves), the word Yehudah, yud (spelled yud vav daled), hei (spelled hei yud), vav (vav vav), daled (daled lamed tav), and hei (hei yud), equals exactly 497, the gematria of the word Malchus, meaning Monarchy. The word Yehudah is the gematria of 30, and therefore in the sixth perek of Pirkei Avos, it teaches us that there are 30 levels to Kingship. The Sha’ar Tzion reveals that Yehudah was born on the 15th of Nissan, the first day of Pesach. How appropriate it is that embedded in the name Yehudah is the spelling of the full ineffable name, Yud H-ei Vav H-ei, for on the first night of Pesach, Hashem comes to us, as it says, “U’bmorah gadol, zu gilui Shechina – With great awe, this is the revelation of Hashem’s presence.” It also fits perfectly that since, on the 15th of Nissan, Hashem took us as His nation, we are called Yehudim, on the birthday of Yehudah.

The Rabbeinu Efraim tells us that when Leah gave birth to Reuven, she was sobered to see that the wicked Dasan and Aviram would descend from him. Similarly, when Shimon was born, she was saddened to see the wicked Zimri and when Levi arrived, she saw the wicked Korach. Finally, at the birth of Yehudah, she said, “Hapa’am odeh es Hashem – This time I can give complete thanks to Hashem.”

Yisasschar, the shevet of Torah, is an anagram of schar shai, the reward will be 310, alluding to the last Mishna in Shas which teaches that every righteous person will be rewarded with 310 worlds. (The word shai is spelled shin, 300, and yud, 10, which equal 310.) So too, the word bereishis, explains Rashi, tells us the world was created for Torah, and the word bereishis is an anagram of Barasa shai, You created 310 worlds.

Zevulun, the tribe praised for supporting Yisasschar so that they would be able to learn Torah, was awarded with a monopoly of resources of chalazon, the snail-like creature from which the turquoise dye of techeles was extracted and is needed for every Jew’s tzitzis. How remarkable is it that Zevulun, spelled with two vavs, is the exact numerical value of chalazon, both being 101!

The name Naftali is an etymological study. First, Rashi tells us that it refers to prayer. Then, he brings from the collection of Menachem ben Saruk, that Naftali is similar to the word tzamid pasil, an attached cover. Thus, it means “to be bound.” Finally, in the Medrash Agada, it tells us that the letters of Naftali are an acronym for the words, “Niskabla po tefilasi lifnei Hashem – My prayers were accepted here before Hashem.” It is amazing to me that the name Naftali has the exact same letters as tefillin, which helps our prayers, binds us to Hashem, and facilitates the acceptance of our tefillos before the L-rd!

There is much more to be said but, for now, in the merit of the holy Shevatim, may Hashem bless us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.

Transcribed and edited by Shelley Zeitlin.