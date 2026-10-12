יום שני, 12 אוקטובר 2026Monday, October 12, 2026
Follow Us
יום שני, א׳ חשוון תשפ״זMonday, October 12, 2026
Menu
close
Follow Us
Menu
close

Sections

Menu
close
Menu
close
Menu
close

Categories:

The Days of Autumn

By Miriam Feit

|

October 12, 2026, 10 AM ET

When autumn leaves begin to change their colors,

Turning to red and bronze, orange and gold –

And gracefully drift down in slow, and flitting motion,

And spread a carpet underfoot, so bright and bold –

When fall surrounds us with its magic splendor,

And leaves go twirling in their downward dance,

That is a harbinger of winter soon arriving…

Savor the days of autumn while there’s still a chance.

The days are not yet cold, just cool and pleasant…

The sun still warm, but with a gentler, kinder heat…

The air more crisp, with hints of cold arriving…

And multicolored leaves crunching beneath our feet.

The days of autumn – time for long reflections;

As leaves borne on the wind – so are our lives…

Enjoy each day, and use it to its full potential…

Before the cold of winter days, too soon, arrives.

Serials

Persuaded - Chapter VIII

By Barbara Bensoussan

View all

Sponsored Posts

© The Jewish Press 2026. All Rights Reserved. Powered by nextbracket.io
This site, uses cookies. By visiting our site, you're agreeing to accept cookies. Any questions? Visit our terms and privacy pages.
cross