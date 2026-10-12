Categories: Features
The Days of Autumn
By Miriam Feit
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October 12, 2026, 10 AM ET
When autumn leaves begin to change their colors,
Turning to red and bronze, orange and gold –
And gracefully drift down in slow, and flitting motion,
And spread a carpet underfoot, so bright and bold –
When fall surrounds us with its magic splendor,
And leaves go twirling in their downward dance,
That is a harbinger of winter soon arriving…
Savor the days of autumn while there’s still a chance.
The days are not yet cold, just cool and pleasant…
The sun still warm, but with a gentler, kinder heat…
The air more crisp, with hints of cold arriving…
And multicolored leaves crunching beneath our feet.
The days of autumn – time for long reflections;
As leaves borne on the wind – so are our lives…
Enjoy each day, and use it to its full potential…
Before the cold of winter days, too soon, arrives.