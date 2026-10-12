When autumn leaves begin to change their colors,

Turning to red and bronze, orange and gold –

And gracefully drift down in slow, and flitting motion,

And spread a carpet underfoot, so bright and bold –

When fall surrounds us with its magic splendor,

And leaves go twirling in their downward dance,

That is a harbinger of winter soon arriving…

Savor the days of autumn while there’s still a chance.

The days are not yet cold, just cool and pleasant…

The sun still warm, but with a gentler, kinder heat…

The air more crisp, with hints of cold arriving…

And multicolored leaves crunching beneath our feet.

The days of autumn – time for long reflections;

As leaves borne on the wind – so are our lives…

Enjoy each day, and use it to its full potential…

Before the cold of winter days, too soon, arrives.