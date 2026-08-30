The  JCC of Suffolk Park Reopening

Children at the SYJCC are already enjoying the newly renovated Jacob Roth Playground! We recently celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring the legacy of Jacob Harrison Roth. Originally built in his memory following his passing in 2015, the playground has been a place of joy, connection, and inclusion for children and families. Now, the newly renovated space features modern, accessible equipment designed to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all children to learn, play, and grow.

(Courtesy)