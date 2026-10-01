Among the many extraordinary figures produced by Anglo-Jewry in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, few had careers as dazzling, improbable, or symbolically important as Rufus Isaacs, 1st Marquess of Reading, better known to history as Lord Reading. In an age when Jews in Britain had only recently begun to enter the highest reaches of public life, he rose from the son of a London fruit merchant to become Attorney General, Lord Chief Justice of England, Viceroy of India, Foreign Secretary, and eventually the first, and still essentially the only, British Jew elevated to the rank of marquess.

Reading portrait: Formal (Saul Jay Singer)

To admirers, his life represented the triumph of talent and discipline over entrenched prejudice; to critics, he embodied the ambiguities of Jewish assimilation into the British establishment, and to historians of Jewish life, he remains one of the most revealing Jewish public figures of the Edwardian and interwar eras precisely because he was never easily classified. He was neither conventionally pious nor alienated from Judaism; neither an early Zionist ideologue nor an opponent of Jewish nationalism; neither wholly assimilated nor fully accepted, as his life unfolded at the fault line between Jewish identity and imperial British power.

Reading portrait: As British judge (Saul Jay Singer)

Rufus Daniel Isaacs (1860-1935) was born in London in the parish of St. Mary Axe, an area long associated with Jewish settlement. His family belonged to the established Anglo-Jewish mercantile class; his father, Joseph Isaacs, was a successful fruit importer connected with the commercial world of Spitalfields, while his mother, Sara Isaacs, came from a similarly Jewish background. The family, of Sephardic and Ashkenazic Jewish descent and part of the complicated tapestry of nineteenth-century English Jewry, were not impoverished immigrants from the Russian Pale of Settlement but, rather, belonged to the more acculturated strata of Anglo-Jewish society. Even so, they remained unmistakably Jewish in a Britain where Jews were still socially suspect in elite circles.

Reading ephemera: Cigarette card (Saul Jay Singer) Reading ephemera: Strip card (1920s) (Saul Jay Singer) Reading ephemera: Palestine old trade card (Saul Jay Singer)

One colorful and frequently repeated family connection linked the Isaacs family to the great Jewish boxer Daniel Mendoza, the celebrated eighteenth-century pugilist who had become one of the first Jewish celebrities in English public life. Whether the exact genealogical connection was as close as later stories claimed, the association itself mattered symbolically because Mendoza represented a new kind of English Jew: visible, self-confident, physically courageous, and publicly successful. In some respects, Reading would become the political and judicial equivalent of what Mendoza had been in sport.

Isaacs’s youth was anything but conventionally aristocratic. Unlike many later imperial administrators educated at Eton and Oxford, he left school relatively young and entered the family business; at one point, he served as a ship’s boy, traveling abroad while still in his teens and he later worked on the London Stock Exchange. For a time his future seemed precarious rather than glorious: in 1884, he was “hammered” on the Stock Exchange – that is, effectively declared insolvent after being unable to meet his obligations. Some accounts suggest that he seriously contemplated leaving Britain altogether to seek his fortune overseas, but family persuasion, especially from his mother, reportedly helped redirect him toward the law, a decision that transformed his life.

Daniel Mendoza, “The Fighting Jew,” vs. Humphreys: Was Mendoza related to Lord Reading? (Saul Jay Singer)

His rise at the Bar was astonishingly rapid. Called to the Bar in 1887, he became one of the most successful commercial barristers in Britain as he displayed an extraordinary memory, immense concentration, and a devastatingly calm style of cross-examination. Unlike the theatrical advocates of the Victorian courtroom, he cultivated precision and restraint; judges trusted him, juries listened to him, clients flocked to him, his courtroom performances in sensational fraud and murder cases became widely discussed and, by the end of the nineteenth century, he was earning enormous sums and had become one of the leading advocates in England.

From the beginning, however, his Jewishness hovered over his career. Britain had formally emancipated Jews only gradually during the nineteenth century and the barriers that had excluded Jews from Parliament and public office had only recently been dismantled. Elite clubs, aristocratic society, parts of the civil service, and important sectors of English cultural life remained heavily exclusionary so that Isaacs entered public life in a society where antisemitic assumptions were still widespread among the upper classes.

He therefore developed a characteristic style that many historians have noticed in successful Anglo-Jewish statesmen of the period: emotional restraint, impeccable professionalism, and avoidance of overt displays of ethnic grievance. He almost never presented himself publicly as a “Jewish politician” and he sought advancement through mastery of establishment norms rather than through communal agitation. Yet this should not be mistaken for rejection of Judaism. He never converted, never concealed his ancestry, and never attempted to pass as something other than Jewish; indeed, contemporaries fully understood that his rise was historically unprecedented precisely because he was Jewish.

In 1904, Isaacs entered Parliament as a Liberal member representing Reading, from which his later title derived. His political ascent accelerated quickly, as he became Solicitor General, then Attorney General, and entered the Cabinet under H. H. Asquith. In 1913, he was appointed Lord Chief Justice of England, becoming the first Jew ever to hold that office, an extraordinary moment in British history because the Lord Chief Justice was not simply a senior judge but one of the symbolic embodiments of English law itself. For centuries the office had been interwoven with Anglican and aristocratic assumptions about English identity, and the appointment of a Jew to the role carried enormous symbolic weight.

But not everyone welcomed this historic appointment. Antisemitic commentary appeared in sections of the press and political society; some critics implied that Jews were infiltrating national institutions and others suggested that Reading’s financial and political connections made him untrustworthy. The atmosphere significantly worsened during the notorious Marconi scandal of 1912-1913, in which Isaacs, along with other ministers, was accused of improper share dealings involving the Marconi wireless company. Although investigations did not establish any criminal wrongdoing, the scandal produced a frenzy of insinuation, much of it explicitly antisemitic, as Jewish financiers, secret influence, and conspiratorial stereotypes saturated parts of the public discourse.

Yet, Isaacs survived politically and continued rising. During World War I he undertook diplomatic missions for Britain, including delicate negotiations with the United States before American entry into the war. He became Viscount Reading and later Earl of Reading before being appointed Viceroy of India in 1921, an appointment that was almost surreal in its symbolic implications: a Jew whose father had been a fruit merchant in London now became the King-Emperor’s representative ruling Britain’s greatest imperial possession. Some contemporaries considered the appointment proof of British liberalism while others saw irony in a member of a historically marginalized minority presiding over a vast empire containing hundreds of millions of colonial subjects.

Reading’s tenure in India coincided with one of the most volatile periods in the history of the Raj. Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian nationalist movement were gaining strength after the trauma of the Amritsar massacre and Reading approached Gandhi with a mixture of skepticism and genuine respect. Accounts of their meetings suggest that Reading admired Gandhi’s sincerity and moral seriousness even while fundamentally opposing his political program.

Some historians have wondered whether Reading’s experience as a Jew in British society gave him a slightly greater sensitivity toward minority humiliation and political exclusion than some of his imperial contemporaries possessed, but one must be careful not to romanticize this idea. Reading remained an imperial administrator committed to preserving British rule in India and he was no anti-colonial radical; nevertheless, compared with certain other imperial officials, he sometimes displayed greater caution, patience, and reluctance to embrace indiscriminate repression

His Jewishness fascinated Indians as well as Britons. Newspapers and political observers noted repeatedly that India was being governed by a Jew and this was regarded positively in some circles and negatively in others. Reading himself generally avoided emphasizing the subject publicly while in office; he represented the Crown, and he understood that his legitimacy depended upon appearing as a national rather than sectarian figure.

Yet, Judaism remained an important part of his identity throughout his career. Unlike some highly assimilated Jews of the era, Reading appears to have retained a meaningful attachment to Jewish communal life so that some contemporary observers regarded him as the first genuinely believing Jew to serve in the British Cabinet, distinguishing him from more secular Jewish politicians. However, this should not be exaggerated into portraying him as deeply observant in the traditional sense and there is little evidence that he rigorously observed halachic practice. He was thoroughly a man of the British establishment – urbane, worldly, socially ambitious, and integrated into elite society – but neither was he indifferent to Judaism. His religious orientation seems best described as dignified Anglo-Jewish traditionalism tempered by assimilation into upper-class British culture; he did not become a public theologian and he rarely discussed detailed religious doctrine, but he did maintain Jewish affiliation, participated in Jewish communal causes, and increasingly showed interest in Jewish affairs as he grew older.

There is evidence that Reading understood the symbolic responsibilities attached to being a prominent Jew, and he recognized that his conduct reflected not merely on himself but on British Jews generally. Successful minority figures often become involuntary representatives of entire communities, and the pressure could be psychologically exhausting. His public demeanor accordingly emphasized dignity and steadiness, and he almost never indulged in flamboyant rhetoric; even his critics acknowledged his composure, and, while some admirers considered this quintessentially judicial, others thought it reflected the defensive self-control demanded of ambitious Jews in a suspicious society.

Photo of Rutenberg Works (Saul Jay Singer)

One revealing aspect of Reading’s life was the evolution of his relationship to Zionism. Early in his career he was cautious about political Zionism, much like many established Anglo-Jewish leaders, a caution that reflected several concerns; some feared that strong Jewish nationalism might encourage accusations of dual loyalty; others doubted the practicality of establishing a Jewish homeland in Eretz Yisrael; and still others, thoroughly acculturated into British life, regarded Judaism primarily as a religion rather than a nationality. Reading therefore initially belonged to the cautious establishment wing of Anglo-Jewry rather than to the passionate Zionist camp associated with figures like Chaim Weizmann, yet his position evolved significantly so that by the later years of his life he had become increasingly supportive of Zionist projects in Eretz Yisrael. For example, he served as chairman of the Palestine Electric Corporation, an enterprise associated with Pinhas Rutenberg and the economic development of the Yishuv. This evolution reflected broader shifts within Anglo-Jewry after World War I and particularly after the rise of European antisemitism in the 1930s when many assimilated Jews who had once regarded Zionism skeptically began to reconsider its importance as Jewish vulnerability in Europe intensified.

Photo of the opening of the Reading Powerhouse in Eretz Yisrael (1932) (Saul Jay Singer)

In 1932, Reading visited Eretz Yisrael, then under British Mandate rule. The trip carried symbolic importance because he was among the most distinguished Jews ever produced by the British Empire and his presence signaled that Zionism had gained legitimacy even among highly establishment-oriented Jews. During the visit, he met with leading Zionist figures, associated himself with various Zionist and developmental initiatives, observed agricultural and infrastructural projects firsthand, and was impressed by the energy and accomplishments of the Jewish community in Eretz Yisrael. One particularly enduring legacy of this connection survives in the name of the Reading Power Station in Tel Aviv, known in Hebrew simply as “Reading,” a name that commemorated his involvement with the Palestine Electric Corporation and his support for Jewish economic development in Eretz Yisrael. Few British imperial figures have left such a concrete linguistic trace in Israeli geography and lore.

However, it is important to not mischaracterize Reading as an ideological Zionist; his support for Zionist projects often reflected practical, philanthropic, and developmental concerns as much as ideological conviction, and, like many upper-class British Jews of his generation, he tended to favor gradualism, stability, and cooperation with British authority. Nevertheless, by the end of his life he clearly regarded the Jewish national home in Eretz Yisrael as a legitimate and valuable enterprise. The transformation mattered because it mirrored the broader evolution of respectable Anglo-Jewish opinion between the Edwardian period and the Hitlerian era.

After Hitler came to power in Germany, Reading resigned from the Anglo-German Fellowship and publicly condemned the persecution of Jews, a highly significant action because portions of the British establishment initially favored conciliatory attitudes toward Germany. His reaction reflected both Jewish solidarity and alarm at the increasingly explicit racial antisemitism of the Nazi regime, and for assimilated Jews like Reading, the Nazi worldview carried a brutal lesson: no degree of patriotism, service, or acculturation could erase Jewish identity in the eyes of racial antisemites. That realization profoundly shaped many prominent Jews of his generation, as men who had spent decades proving themselves loyal Englishmen discovered that continental racial ideology regarded them as ineradicably alien regardless of achievement. Reading’s late-life engagement with Jewish causes must be understood within that context, but there is some irony here: during much of his career, he embodied the possibility of Jewish integration into elite European society, but the final years of his life unfolded during the collapse of precisely that very liberal European order.

Reading became a source of immense pride for many Jews. Newspapers in Jewish communities around the world followed his career carefully and, to Jews living under restrictions or discrimination elsewhere in Europe, the spectacle of a Jew becoming Lord Chief Justice and Viceroy of India carried immense symbolic importance. Yet, reactions within Jewish circles were not uniformly admiring: some traditional Jews regarded him as excessively assimilated and socially aristocratic; some Zionists initially considered establishment Anglo-Jews like Reading insufficiently committed to Jewish national aspirations; and certain radicals viewed him as an imperial conservative too closely aligned with British power.

Reading’s marriages illustrate the complexity of his Jewish ethos. His first wife, Alice Cohen, came from a Jewish family but, after her death, he married Stella Charnaud, who was not Jewish. Stella Reading later became famous in her own right as founder of the Women’s Voluntary Services during World War II and eventually sat in the House of Lords, reflecting the family’s increasingly complex patterns of assimilation and intermarriage characteristic of upper-class Anglo-Jewry.

Interestingly, the Jewish commitment within the Reading family did not disappear with assimilation. His daughter-in-law, Eva Isaacs, Marchioness of Reading, became a passionate Zionist activist and eventually embraced Judaism strongly despite being raised Christian. She studied Hebrew, visited Eretz Yisrael repeatedly, and devoted much of her later life to Jewish and Zionist causes. The Reading family therefore remained significantly connected to Jewish communal and Zionist life even after entering the aristocracy. Reading’s son, Gerald Isaacs, the second Marquess of Reading, also became active in Jewish affairs, including German Jewish refugee work and Zionist institutions. This continuity suggests that the family did not regard Jewish identity as something merely incidental or embarrassing despite their extraordinary integration into British elite society.

Reading as guest of the Maharaja (Saul Jay Singer)

In this October 20, 1925 correspondence on his Viceroy’s letterhead, Reading writes to Maharaja Thakor.

I am obliged for Your Highness’s letter dated 12th October about the disposal of your contribution to the Leprosy Relief Fund. I feel sure that the money could not be devoted to a better purpose than the development of the Central Research Institute.

Reading’s historic letter to Maharaja Thakor (Saul Jay Singer)

This letter is a historically important document, not because of dramatic prose or a major constitutional declaration, but precisely because it captures Lord Reading in one of the central yet often underappreciated dimensions of his viceroyalty: the intersection of imperial governance, Indian princely patronage, public health reform, philanthropy, and elite intercommunal cooperation. It is also unusually interesting from the standpoint of Jewish history because virtually every aspect of the document reflects the peculiar position occupied by Rufus Isaacs, Marquess of Reading: a Jewish imperial statesman operating at the highest level of the British Empire while simultaneously remaining conscious of humanitarian and minority concerns.

The recipient, Bhagvatsinhji Sagramji (often styled “Thakor Sahib” or “Maharaja Thakor” in British and Indian correspondence), ruled the princely state of Gondal in Kathiawar (modern Gujarat) for one of the longest reigns in Indian history, from 1869 until 1944. Far from being a minor decorative prince, he was among the most intellectually respected and modernizing rulers in princely India. Educated partly in the Western manner, trained in medicine, deeply interested in public health, sanitation, education, infrastructure, and administrative reform, he became famous even among British officials as an unusually enlightened ruler.

This matters enormously in understanding our correspondence which, rather than being a simple mere correspondence between a British viceroy and a ceremonial subordinate prince, is a communication between two exceptionally sophisticated imperial figures who shared overlapping interests in modernization, medicine, technocratic reform, and humanitarian governance.

Bhagvatsinhji himself was remarkable. Unlike many princes caricatured in British popular literature as exotic or decadent, he cultivated a reputation for efficiency and intellectual seriousness. He studied medicine in Edinburgh; earned medical qualifications, an extraordinary accomplishment for an Indian prince of his generation; and he invested heavily in sanitation systems, hospitals, girls’ education, roads, railways, irrigation, and public institutions in Gondal, which contemporary observers frequently described as one of the best-administered princely states in India. Thus, when our letter discusses the “Leprosy Relief Fund” and “the Central Research Institute,” it is speaking directly to causes that would have strongly appealed to Bhagvatsinhji’s self-image as a scientifically minded reforming ruler.

The disease itself is critical to understanding the historical context. Leprosy in British India, which occupied a peculiar place medically, socially, religiously, and psychologically, carried ancient stigma throughout many societies, including India and Europe alike, and, even in the twentieth century, sufferers were often socially isolated or treated as objects of fear as British imperial officials regarded leprosy both as a humanitarian issue and as a symbolically important test of “civilizing” medicine. By the 1920s, there was increasing momentum toward systematic leprosy research and institutional coordination in India, and our correspondence falls precisely within this moment; in fact, 1925 was a pivotal year in the organization of anti-leprosy efforts in British India. Lord Reading was an active supporter of the creation and funding of more centralized research structures devoted to combating the disease.

The “Central Research Institute” mentioned in the letter referred to one of the earliest organized attempts to create a permanent scientific infrastructure for leprosy research in India, something genuinely pioneering on a global scale. The institution represented a transition away from merely custodial care of leprosy sufferers toward modern medical investigation, epidemiology, and coordinated treatment strategies. As such, the phrase in the letter that “the money could not be devoted to a better purpose” is no mere empty courtesy; rather, Reading was endorsing a very specific model of imperial public health: centralized, research-oriented, technocratic, and philanthropic.

There is, as far as the surviving evidence shows, no indication whatsoever that Maharaja Thakor Bhagvatsinhji of Gondal was antisemitic, discriminatory toward Jews, or hostile to Judaism. On the contrary, the available evidence strongly suggests that he belonged to the unusually cosmopolitan, reformist, scientifically minded class of Indian princely rulers who generally treated Jews with respect and who tended to admire educated and accomplished Jews within the British imperial system. That said, one must be very careful not to invent evidence that does not exist. There is no known corpus of Bhagvatsinhji writings specifically devoted to Jews, Judaism, Zionism, or Eretz Yisrael comparable to the extensive published views of figures such as Gandhi, Nehru, or Tagore. He does not appear to have written major essays on “the Jewish question,” nor is he known for explicit pronouncements on Zionism one way or the other.

Our letter also reflects Reading’s governing style extraordinarily well. Historians often note that he preferred conciliation, professionalism, administrative competence, and quiet relationship-building over flamboyant imperial rhetoric and, unlike many viceroys who emphasized spectacle and authoritarian grandeur, he was temperamentally judicial so that even his prose tends to sound like a carefully balanced legal opinion. At a time when many viceroyal communications to princes overflowed with ceremonial language and imperial pomposity, his tone is formal without being excessively ornate and the note is restrained, efficient, almost understated, which was very much consistent with his style. He generally avoided emotional extravagance in official writing, and, even when dealing with highly sensitive political issues, including Gandhi, constitutional reform, or communal tensions, his correspondence often remained cool, measured, and lawyerly. This style partly reflected personality but, as we discussed above, many historians believe that it also reflected the particular pressures under which Reading operated as a Jew in the British establishment.

The princely dimension in our letter is equally important. Reading devoted enormous effort during his viceroyalty to cultivating Indian princes, which was strategically essential because the British Indian Empire depended partly upon alliances with princely states, whose rulers governed indirectly under British paramountcy. Many viceroys treated princes condescendingly, but Reading often sought cooperative relationships, particularly with rulers he considered intelligent and modernizing, and Bhagvatsinhji was exactly the sort of prince that he admired.

The October 1925 timing of our letter is also both historically revealing and important. Reading’s viceroyalty (1921-1926) was one of the most difficult in British Indian history due, in no small part, to the fact that he governed during the aftermath of the Amritsar massacre, Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation movement, communal tensions, revolutionary violence, and growing nationalist unrest. Yet amid all this political turmoil, he remained deeply engaged in administrative and institutional matters, including education, tariffs, health policy, and research infrastructure. The letter therefore reminds us that the Raj was not solely about repression and nationalist resistance, though those were undeniably central realities. It was also a gigantic administrative machine deeply involved in public works, medicine, scientific institutions, and philanthropic coordination. Modern historians sometimes overlook this because nationalist narratives understandably focus on independence struggles, but people at the time considered campaigns against epidemic disease to be major imperial undertakings.

To British antisemites, Reading remained permanently Jewish; to colonized Indians, he represented imperial Britain; to Jews worldwide, he symbolized unprecedented Jewish achievement within European civilization. These identities coexisted simultaneously. In some ways, Reading represented the high-water mark of a certain Anglo-Jewish ideal: loyalty to Britain combined with continued Jewish affiliation. When he died in 1935, obituaries emphasized both his imperial stature and his Jewish significance, and Jewish newspapers worldwide mourned him not merely as an individual but as a symbol of Jewish achievement. Britain had produced many distinguished Jewish intellectuals and businessmen, but a Jewish Lord Chief Justice and Viceroy still seemed extraordinary.

At the end of the day, Reading’s career was historically remarkable not simply because a Jew reached the summit of British power, but because he remained recognizably Jewish while doing so, a fact that by itself would have astonished earlier generations of English Jews who had lived under exclusion and legal disability. His life therefore stands as both a triumphal and cautionary chapter in modern Jewish history: a story of unprecedented ascent shadowed by the persistence of prejudice, and of a man who spent his life navigating the delicate and often perilous space between Jewish identity and imperial British greatness.