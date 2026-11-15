The Lettuce, the Wagons, and the Tzaddik’s Lapse

Bechoros – Daf 57

In our Gemara on amud beis, we have a series of bizarre-sounding statements, which likely contain coded mystical ideas that the Rabbis believed should be expressed in a roundabout, indirect manner. Let us look at one such teaching and consider what it might mean:

“Rabbi Yishmael ben Satriel also testified before Rabbi Yehuda HaNasi: The lettuce in our locale has 600,000 leaves in its core. Rabbi Yishmael ben Satriel further testified before Rabbi Yehuda HaNasi: Once, a cedar tree fell in our locale, and it was so wide that sixteen wagons passed over its back, meaning the width of its trunk, as one, side by side.”

We will approach this by analyzing the more recognizable elements, and then construct a possible narrative by filling in the blanks. The number 600,000 is obviously symbolic of the census of the Jews in the wilderness, and thus in some way represents the totality of the Jewish People. A cedar tree, which is very tall, is used as a metaphor for a righteous individual. As it states in Tehillim (92:13), “The righteous shall grow great… as a cedar tree in Lebanon.”

Other elements, while not proven by a specific comparison to a text in the Torah, nonetheless can easily be understood for their metaphorical value. A fallen cedar tree represents something grand that has been cut down to size. Furthermore, wagons function not only as modes of transportation but also as carriers. That is, they bring their cargo from one place to another, so their purpose includes bringing along other entities.

Putting these elements together, Likkutei Moharan (38) reads the passage as follows. The transgressions of a righteous person are the fallen cedar tree. Though relatively minor compared to the transgressions of others, to the righteous individual they are significant lapses. Even in his fallen state – or rather, more accurately, because of his fallen state – the righteous person who comes to recognize whatever failing he has elevates himself while also bringing others at a lower level back up with him. The number 600,000 is representative of the Jewish people as a whole, meaning that average individuals have now become elevated. The wagon is a vehicle of transport, as the righteous are now able to take these other people along with them. And one final note: the Hebrew word for lettuce, chazirin, is a homonym for “returnees,” i.e., those who repent.

What is the mechanism through which, by falling, the righteous are able to bring people of lower spiritual status back up with them? I think it could be a dual mechanism – both psychological and spiritual. That is to say, the righteous person’s experience reconnects him to ordinary, simple folk, and through that interaction, they become partners and assist him in different ways, and therefore share in his merit. If his failings led to financial loss or other physical ailments, no doubt decent ordinary folks who are not necessarily spiritual would have a role in helping him recover. And if his failings are still only in the spiritual realm, his downgraded spiritual status may nonetheless lead him to tune in and interact more with regular folk.

We can imagine how this could play out in the most natural way. For example, the righteous person might feel tense and irritable and decide to go for a walk. Going for a walk to clear his mind might lead him to interact with others instead of just being engrossed in sefarim or davening. And in a psychological way, the righteous person’s temporary failure makes him humbler and more empathic, and therefore allows him to reach out to and inspire others, whom he can bring up with him.

The reason why this was not said directly but rather indirectly through an allegory is because it is a dangerous concept. The idea that sin could have some value, or even the idea of a righteous person sinning, is a nuanced topic that the Rabbis would not discuss openly.

Estimate Without Excess: Clarity, Boundaries, and the Danger of Over-Tithing

Daf 59

Our Gemara on amud aleph rules that “Just as grain tithe is separated by estimate and by thought, so too, animal tithe is separated by estimate and by thought.”

Although this method may be technically permitted, we are taught to avoid it, as it states in Avos (1:16): “Rabban Gamliel used to say: Appoint for thyself a teacher, avoid doubt, and do not make a frequent practice of tithing by estimate.”

Nachalas Avos (ibid.) makes a number of comments on this Mishna. First, he considers the connection between these three principles and concludes that the key is the middle one – to avoid doubt. His point is that a person should not live without clarity. A person’s moral and halachic clarity should come from having a rebbe; in his own personality, he should try to clarify and confront ambiguities or blind spots that need to be addressed; and in the technical performance of mitzvos, he should not rely on estimation and vagueness, but seek precision as much as possible.

In addition, Nachalas Avos reads the text itself differently. Instead of “and do not make a frequent practice of tithing by estimate,” he reads the words literally, as the Hebrew can be read to say “do not be excessive” in doing so. Read this way, the Mishna is making a more subtle point. It is saying: Even if you want to play it safe by overestimating and being excessive in your determination of the portion that is supposed to be a tithe, you still should not trust yourself.

Although Nachalas Avos does not quote it, his idea parallels the Rambam’s explanation of why it is equally forbidden by the Torah to exchange an inferior animal sacrifice for a superior one as it is to exchange a superior one for an inferior one. He states in Laws of Temurah (5:13): “The principle behind these laws is that the Torah accounted for the depth of a person’s motivations and the scope of his evil inclination. For human nature tends to lead a person to increase his property and attach importance to his money. Even though he has made a vow or consecrated something, it is possible that he will reconsider, change his mind, and redeem it for less than its worth. Hence the Torah states: ‘If he redeems it for himself, he must add a fifth.’ …If he was given permission to exchange an inferior animal for a superior one, he will somehow come to rationalize and exchange a superior one for an inferior one and claim that the latter is superior. Therefore, the Torah removed that option, forbidding all exchanges, and penalized him if he made an exchange.”

This is a reminder of the potential for self-delusion, and also the process by which, if boundaries are slowly broken down, it becomes easier to later commit greater transgressions. First, the person just gets a little too cozy with sacred material and decides, with “good” intentions, to exchange the consecrated animal for a superior one. It seems like a good idea – what could be wrong here? But what is wrong is that the boundaries start to become frayed around the edges. The sense of permanence and untouchability of the sacred object gets diluted. The Torah says: Don’t let it go there, because when it comes to certain temptations, especially financial matters, before you realize it, you will also be exchanging the superior for the inferior. Perhaps your next step will be just to exchange something of equal value or something that in one sense is of superior value and in another sense is not. However, given the temptations and human nature, the Torah is warning you to keep away.

So too in regard to tithing via estimation. The interpretation of Nachalas Avos is along the same lines. Do not even give an excessively large estimate – because eventually, doing so will break down the barriers. Rather, strive to measure the tithe accurately.