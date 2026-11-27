Yaakov wrestles with a malach one night after returning to the other side of the river that his family had just crossed. The Midrash teaches that this malach was the “Prince of Esav.” Every nation of the seventy nations has a malach to advocate for it in the heavenly realms, and this was Esav’s.

Aish Kodesh draws our attention to two elements from the end of this story that don’t make sense in a simple reading of the text. First, it is unclear why Yaakov requires the beracha of this malach when he has already been blessed by Hashem. Second, in responding to Yaakov’s request, the malach asks him his name. But certainly, the malach already knew Yaakov’s name.

The Aish Kodesh explains that Yaakov knew, as the other patriarchs had known, that the events of his life would anticipate the experiences of his offspring. Yaakov knew that his children would face adversity and that at times the descendants of his brother Esav would beset them and even cause them harm and distress. Yaakov also knew, because Hashem had promised him, that in the end He would always save his children from their troubles. But Yaakov didn’t want to accept a situation where his descendants would be afflicted and saved, but would then be no better off than when they started. For this reason, he insisted that the malach bless him – to emphasize the principle that every time our enemies try and fail to destroy us, we become stronger in the aftermath.

Yaakov and the malach also know that in the end of days, when the world is redeemed and evil is destroyed, this malach will be transformed and elevated to the highest tier of the heavenly hosts. Therefore, although the malach fights with Yaakov and later with us, in truth this is all part of a process by which we and the malach are ennobled and sanctified. For this reason, the malach is actually deeply grateful to Yaakov for defeating it and, by defeating it, setting in motion the process of its redemption.

He asks Yaakov’s name because Yaakov was named for seizing the ankle of Esav when the twins were born. Until this victory, Yaakov is known for his determination to struggle with the evil and injustice in the world that are represented by his brother and the associated malach. In essence, Yaakov is the one who struggles and Yisrael is his name when he overcomes his oppressors.

But as the Aish Kodesh points out powerfully – writing these words in the Warsaw Ghetto in the winter of 1939 – the malach is making an important observation to Yaakov: Although Yaakov is in the midst of struggling with him and with Esav – although Yaakov has struggled with his brother since he was born clutching his heel – he is already Yisrael. Even in the midst of adversity, when all Yaakov can see or feel is the daunting challenge, the malach is informing him that he is always Yisrael. Yaakov/Yisrael is experiencing the struggle that will be the basis for his eventual salvation and his total victory over all the forces – natural and supernatural – that try to crush him down.

By revealing the name Yisrael to Yaakov, the malach points out that Yaakov is also a sar, just as the malach is the sar (prince) of Esav. Yaakov is shown to be a prince at the end, when he is triumphant, but he was actually a prince all along. It wasn’t necessarily evident earlier to everybody, but the malach knows it’s true, and his blessing to Yaakov is that he should know it about himself.

Thus, we see that the greatness of Israel is not only that we face adversity boldly and stand resolute in the face of challenges. Our greatness is in our nobility, even in the most trying times. We are princes especially when our enemies sense an advantage and try to lay us low. They never succeed, of course, because Hashem protects us. But they can never succeed in taking away our pride and dignity as the descendants of Yisrael, who fought with gods and men and prevailed.