The Mecca Pact’s Promise of Collective Deterrence Is Proving to Be an Empty One

When Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in August of this year, it was heralded as a seismic shift in Middle East geopolitics. Closely modeled after NATO’s Article 5 collective-defense clause, the trilateral pact declared that an attack on one member is an attack on all. It was designed to send an unmistakable signal of unified Muslim-majority deterrence to regional adversaries – most notably Iran and its proxy the Houthis.

Yet, less than two months later, the escalating reality on the ground is making it clearer that the Mecca Pact is failing its very first test, proving entirely impotent as a strategic deterrent against Houthi/Iran aggression.

The sheer audacity and deadliness of recent Houthi strikes completely puncture the illusion of safety the alliance was meant to provide. Just the other day, a catastrophic Houthi missile attack targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing at least 12 people, injuring over 300 and heavily damaging civilian terminals. This followed a barrage of strikes earlier in the week hitting vital infrastructure in Abha and critical oil fields in Rabigh and Yanbu. The Houthis have gone so far as to issue a “final warning” to international airlines, effectively declaring Saudi airspace as an active combat zone. If the Mecca Pact was intended to make the Houthis think twice before violating Saudi sovereignty, it had the opposite effect: the group has met the pact’s establishment with unyielding escalation.

The great flaw of the Mecca Pact lies in the great chasm between the typically extravagant, lofty Arab rhetoric and its fractured operational realities. On October 5, the alliance formally invoked its collective defense commitments, promising a “rapid deployment” of forces to defend the Saudis. But a closer look reveals a paper tiger. Turkey immediately ruled out any offensive operations, stating its support would remain strictly “defensive and technical.” Furthermore, Ankara’s hands are legally tied under Article 92 of the Turkish Constitution: sending troops abroad requires parliamentary ratification – a step that Turkey’s parliament has dragged its feet on for two months.

Pakistan’s commitment is similarly constrained. While Islamabad already stations thousands of troops and air defense assets inside Saudi Arabia, Pakistani leadership has carefully conditioned its deployments strictly around the defense of Islam’s holiest sites. Both allies have made it abundantly clear that they have no intention of entering the Yemeni quagmire or directly fighting the Houthis on Saudi Arabia’s behalf.

Deterrence is built on the credible threat of overwhelming retaliation. The Houthis’ astute leaders, backed by Iranian intelligence, have correctly recognized that neither Ankara nor Islamabad has the domestic political appetite to engage in an offensive war in Yemen. By openly limiting their roles to passive supporting functions, Saudi Arabia’s allies have inadvertently signaled to the Houthis that the costs of striking Saudi soil remain entirely manageable.

This operational paralysis has forced Riyadh back to square one. Realizing that the Mecca Pact cannot protect its skies, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been forced to look past his regional partners, directly pressing Washington for emergency military assistance. As President Trump publicly ponders whether the U.S. will join Saudi Arabia in striking Houthi targets, the limits of the Mecca alliance have been fully exposed.

The Mecca Agreement was a grand diplomatic gesture meant to showcase a new era of regional self-reliance. Instead, the smoke rising from Riyadh’s international airport stands as a grim monument to its failure. Indeed, the U.S., working with Israel, has both the capability and the will to impose costs on the Houthis, while this past week has shown the limits of the Mecca Pact.

So long as Saudi Arabia’s partners offer empty solidarity footnotes rather than a credible, unified willingness to project hard military power, the Houthis will continue to exploit these divisions and confirm to the Saudis that their future lies with the Abraham Accords, Israel and the United States.