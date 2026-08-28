Categories: Features
The Month of Elul
By Miriam Feit
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August 27, 2026, 3 PM ET
The month of Elul is a wake-up call for all of us –
The distant sound of shofar drawing very near;
A time to stop and contemplate, and do teshuvah –
And take account of our deeds throughout the year.
Review our thoughts and re-examine our values;
Ponder on our relationships with kin and friend;
Confirm our ties and connection to G-d Almighty –
Our purpose and our goal in life, let’s understand.
Let’s scrutinize our deeds and our behavior-
Be honest and truthful – at least to oneself;
Take stock of our actions, motives and emotions –
Deep into our heart and our neshama let us delve.
Have we done wrong, despite our good intentions -
And in the process hurt somebody’s soul;
And have we corrected our unintended errors,
And made peace with those around us – one and all.
Teshuvah is our great remedy for things regretted –
Tears and prayers, combined with tzedakah, pave the way;
It brings a cleansing of the soul, and new beginnings -
Allowing us to start afresh, with a brand-new day.
The image we present to others, is important;
But even more crucial than what anyone perceives,
Is what lies inside our heart invisible to humans –
And the message from our soul that G-d receives.