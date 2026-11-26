How many of us realize that Yehuda HaMaccabee, the hero of Chanukah, was killed in battle four years after the miracle we celebrate?

We tend to think of Chanukah as a story of complete victory. The Chashmonaim defeated the Greek armies, retook the Beis HaMikdash, purified it, and restored the Avodah. The miracle of the Menorah confirmed that Hashem stood with them, and we picture the Jews living happily ever after, at least for a long while.

It is a wonderful story, but history is messier.

The Beis HaMikdash was rededicated in 164 BCE, and the war with the Syrian-Greeks continued in full force. Yehuda fell in 160, and several of his brothers, who kept fighting, as well. Effective independence came only some twenty years after the first Chanukah.

Even that did not bring peace. The Hasmonean dynasty, founded by some of the greatest heroes in Jewish history, sank into Hellenism and bitter political feuding. It came to an end when two rival brothers, Hyrcanus and Aristobulus, each appealed to Rome, and in 63 BCE Pompey entered Yerushalayim and ended Jewish independence. Ironically, the dynasty that restored Jewish sovereignty helped bring about its loss.

The Ramban, in his commentary to Bereishis 49:10, calls the original Chashmonaim Chasidei Elyon, men without whom Torah and mitzvos might have been forgotten. Yet he says the dynasty was destroyed because they took the monarchy, which belonged to the tribe of Yehudah. Their greatness is not diminished by what came after, but we cannot ignore how far their descendants strayed from the ideals their ancestors gave their lives for.

This week's parsha has something similar to say.

After twenty hard years in Lavan's house, Yaakov returns to Eretz Yisrael with a large family and considerable wealth, hoping the worst is behind him. But first he must face Esav, who had threatened to kill him.

The night before, Yaakov wrestles with the Sar shel Esav, prevails, and is named Yisrael. Yet the Torah adds a curious detail: Vayizrach lo hashemesh... v'hu tzole'a al yereicho. The sun rose upon him, but he was limping. He had won, but the victory had cost him. The Ramban sees this as a foreshadowing of Jewish history: our enemies will wound us, but they will not destroy us.

The troubles do not end there. The Torah says Vayavo Yaakov shalem ir Shechem, and we expect him to settle down at last. Instead comes the episode of Dinah and the violent response of Shimon and Levi. Yaakov is horrified, both by what they did and by the danger they have created, for the surrounding nations might unite against the family.

Rashi, on Bereishis 48:22, explains that the surrounding peoples did gather to attack, and Yaakov girded himself with weapons of war against them. Bereishis Rabbah says he took his sword and bow and stood at the entrance to Shechem. Onkelos renders "my sword and my bow" as prayer, the reading we grew up with in yeshiva, but Rashi and the Midrash take it literally. About two years passed between Yaakov's arrival in Eretz Yisrael and his return to Beis El, and presumably much of that time was taken up by the war and its aftermath. Only when the family departs for Beis El does the Torah say that Chitas Elokim, a Divine fear, fell on the surrounding cities.

Yaakov had overcome Esav, and still one crisis followed another. Even after a great victory, nothing guaranteed that the next chapter would be peaceful. Perhaps we should keep that in mind as Chanukah approaches.

We have been privileged to witness remarkable things: a sovereign Jewish state after two thousand years of exile, millions of Jews returned home, a powerful country that excels in almost every field, and a resurgence of Torah learning no one would have predicted. Our grandparents could scarcely have imagined it.

But recent years have shown how quickly things can change. Antisemitism is growing around the world, including hostile voices on both the American right and left, and the recent American elections have added to the uncertainty about the future of Jews in the United States and of American support for Israel. Here in Israel, the latest elections have produced another deadlock, and coalition negotiations have been painfully difficult.

To my mind, the obvious way forward is a broad national unity government. The differences between the parties are real; the personal grievances of recent years cannot be simply forgotten. But on the questions that matter most for Israel’s security, the disagreement is far smaller than the rhetoric suggests. Most Israelis, and most of their parties, share a basic understanding of what the country must do and of the need to stand firm in the face of a skeptical world. The real disputes are over lesser matters, and unfortunately too much of it amounts to little more than ego and political one-upmanship. At a time of grave danger from Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and others, we cannot let those disputes paralyze the country, nor rely on Arab coalition parties. We have enough enemies outside our borders.

This raises a question for the chareidi parties as well. A national unity government could well be formed without them, and it might have the strength to pass draft legislation the chareidi leadership would find very hard to accept. Continued stalemate offers them no promising future either. They would be wise to encourage a reasonable unity arrangement and use whatever influence they retain to work toward a realistic compromise on the draft. Their longtime political partners have every reason to preserve those relationships, even if the chareidi parties are outside the government.

Compromise will be needed on all sides, but it is better to work toward a solution the country can live with than to insist on positions that may leave everyone worse off.

The Chashmonaim should give us pause. Their ancestors sacrificed to establish Jewish independence, and later generations became embroiled in conflicts that helped destroy it. Have we learned enough from that history?

One more point strikes me. Near the end of hilchos Chanukah, the Rambam calls the lighting of the Menorah mitzvah chavivah hi ad me'od, an exceedingly beloved mitzvah, and rules that even a person living on charity must go to great lengths to fulfill it. Yet in the very last halacha, he rules that if someone can afford only Chanukah candles or Shabbos candles, the Shabbos candles come first, because of shalom bayis. And he closes with the words Gadol hashalom, shekol haTorah nitnah la'asos shalom ba'olam: great is peace, for the entire Torah was given to make peace in the world.

Why would the Rambam end the laws commemorating the Chashmonaim's great victory with these words? Perhaps because a victory is only as lasting as our ability to live together afterward.

As we prepare to celebrate, we have much to be thankful for despite the dangers around us, and we must never take our blessings for granted. But the Chashmonaim remind us that one generation's blessings can be lost through the mistakes of the next. Let us hope we have learned enough from our history to preserve the blessings we have been given in our own time.