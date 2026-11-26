How does a Jew grow up with a Jewish education, a strong Jewish identity, and a connection to Jewish history, yet come to embrace leaders and movements whose positions raise profound concerns about Jewish security and peoplehood? Even more perplexing, how does someone invoke their Jewish identity and Jewish values as the very justification for those affiliations?

Sadly, this is not theoretical; recent elections should force us to confront these uncomfortable questions. In New York City, exit polling found that approximately one-third of Jewish voters supported Zohran Mamdani. In Michigan, a postelection survey reported that half of Jewish voters supported Abdul El-Sayed. I recognize that voters weigh competing priorities and that positions on a host of issues, including housing, healthcare, and economic opportunity, resonate with many Jews, particularly younger ones. But there must be red lines that transcend political affiliation.

This is not a partisan issue. I would raise the same concerns about Jews embracing Tucker Carlson or anyone on the right whose rhetoric or associations raise serious questions about antisemitism. One can be progressive, politically liberal, and deeply committed to social justice while unapologetically opposing antisemitism and defending Israel's right to exist, as Congressman Ritchie Torres demonstrates.

A clip circulating now from last year's Tikvah Jewish Leadership Conference features Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss, and Dan Senor discussing the crisis of Jewish identity. All agreed on the importance of developing Jewish identity in young people. Senor emphasized immersing children in Jewish life during their formative years, Weiss advocated making Jewish day school dramatically more affordable, and Shapiro argued that cultivating Jewish identity must begin as early as age three or four.

A Jewish journalist responded sharply on X, accusing them of failing to understand young Jews who have rejected Zionism. She argued that many of them did, in fact, grow up receiving meaningful Jewish educations but subsequently felt betrayed by parents, teachers, and rabbis who presented incomplete accounts of Israel's history or dismissed difficult questions. She characterized the emphasis on early Jewish education as an effort to "brainwash them first."

I fundamentally disagree with her conclusion, but she raises a challenge we cannot dismiss. What about those who attended Jewish schools and summer camps, grew up celebrating Shabbos, developed a strong Jewish identity, and nevertheless came to reject the narrative they were taught? Some insist that their opposition to Zionism is not a rejection of their Judaism but an expression of it. They believe their Jewish values of justice, compassion, and concern for the oppressed compel them to take these positions.

If our children feel misled, we should want to understand why. If we have presented an oversimplified version of history or discouraged difficult questions, we must do better. Chazal teach, Da mah shetashiv l'apikores, know how to respond to someone who challenges your beliefs. We should teach uncomfortable truths, explore competing narratives, and provide historical context. But discovering that the story we were taught was incomplete doesn't necessarily mean the story itself was a lie. Replacing one narrative accepted uncritically with another is not intellectual independence.

Perhaps we are witnessing an even more pernicious form of assimilation. Historically, assimilation meant abandoning Jewish identity in favor of the surrounding culture. Today, some Jews are assimilating not by rejecting their identity, but by redefining it through the values and priorities of the movements around them. They invoke their Judaism to justify affiliations with organizations that, in some cases, reject fundamental dimensions of Jewish peoplehood. The danger is that assimilation becomes disguised as Jewish authenticity.

Consider the parallel to intermarriage. For generations, intermarriage was understood as a serious challenge to Jewish continuity, potentially changing the trajectory of a family for generations. Today, segments of the greater Jewish community not only accept it as a reality to navigate with compassion but celebrate it as an expansion of the Jewish family, even without conversion. This is tragic, dangerous, and antithetical to what it means to be Jewish. There is a profound difference between embracing people with love and celebrating choices that challenge Jewish continuity. Changing definitions doesn't change consequences any more than creative accounting can reconcile books that don't balance.

There is also a painful historical lesson for those who believe that distancing themselves from their fellow Jews, prioritizing other affiliations, or demonstrating that they are different from the “wrong” Jews whom others despise will earn them acceptance or immunity from antisemitism. The Nazis did not distinguish between observant and assimilated Jews, between political liberals and conservatives, or between Zionists and anti-Zionists. Political opinions and cultural affiliations offered no exemption from the gas chambers. The antisemitism that erupted around the world in the immediate aftermath of October 7 was another painful reminder that hatred of Jews does not necessarily distinguish between our political positions. We should never mistake conditional acceptance for genuine security, or imagine that demonstrating our differences from other Jews will guarantee protection from those who hate us. As some Jewish elected officials are learning, you can take the most vile, aggressive, anti-Israel positions possible and still be targeted as a hated “Zionist” simply because you are Jewish.

Our fight against antisemitism must include confronting its normalization, even when it comes from within our own community. Jewish identity is not a credential that automatically legitimizes an affiliation or shields someone from scrutiny. Loving our fellow Jews doesn't mean endorsing every choice they make, just as disagreeing with them doesn't diminish our obligation to love them.

The Torah describes the followers of Avraham and Sarah as V'es hanefesh asher asu b'Charan, the souls they made in Charan. Rashi explains that they brought people close to Hashem, yet those followers largely disappear from the Torah's narrative. Even more haunting is the Midrash cited by Rashi on the pasuk of Vachamushim alu Bnei Yisrael me'eretz Mitzrayim, in which he teaches that only one-fifth of the Jewish people left Egypt. According to this interpretation, 80% of the Jewish people, who were unwilling to leave Egypt, died there during the plague of darkness. Imagine the heartbreak of a people emerging from slavery while so many of their own were absent from the redemption.

But the Torah's story continues with those who left. Those who were willing to enter an uncertain wilderness, march toward Har Sinai, receive the Torah, and carry our story forward. The Jewish future was built by that courageous minority.

Perhaps there is a lesson here for Jewish leadership and philanthropy. In investing, discipline requires knowing when to double down on a promising opportunity and when to acknowledge that a strategy isn't producing the desired return and cut losses. Emotion and past investment cannot be the sole determinants of future allocation. We understand the folly of throwing good money after bad in business. Why are we so reluctant to ask similarly difficult questions about our communal strategies?

Of course, Jewish souls are not stocks, and human beings are not investments to be written off. Every Jew has infinite worth. But there is a difference between giving up on people and giving up on an approach that isn't working. We must never do the former, but we must have the wisdom and courage to do the latter.

We pour enormous resources into fighting antisemitism externally, combating misinformation, responding to hostility, and trying to persuade the world to respect us. These efforts have their place, but how much more could we accomplish by doubling down on Jewish education, making day school and summer camp affordable, investing in Torah learning, and creating extraordinary Jewish experiences? How many young Jews are hungry for greater connection, how many families are eager to grow, and how many potential Jewish leaders are waiting for someone to invest in them?

We cannot fight antisemitism only by teaching the world not to hate Jews. We must also teach Jews why they should love being Jewish. Jewish pride must be rooted not exclusively in our history of persecution, but in the beauty of Shabbos, the meaning of tefillah, the joy of Torah, the privilege of chesed, and the extraordinary story of our people and homeland. We must teach both the universal Jewish values of justice and compassion and the particular obligations of areivus, ahavas Yisrael, and Jewish peoplehood. Our children must understand not only what Judaism teaches us about our responsibilities to the world, but what it demands of us toward one another.

Admittedly, the statistics can be frightening. Pew Research Center's 2020 study found that only 48% of Jewish adults under 30 felt emotionally attached to Israel, compared with 67% of those 65 and older. But imagine how frightening it must have been for the minority who marched out of Egypt. They could have been paralyzed by how many were missing and overwhelmed by the uncertainty of what lay ahead. Instead, they marched forward. Truth is not determined by popularity, and the right path is not necessarily the one attracting the largest crowd. Our responsibility is not to panic over the numbers, but to remain faithful to what is right and invest in what will build our future.

None of that absolves us of our responsibility to those who have become alienated. We need to find new and creative ways to engage them, listen to their questions, understand their grievances, challenge their conclusions, and rebuild trust. Perhaps another lecture or debate won't reach them, but a relationship, a Shabbos invitation, or an authentic Jewish experience might. We must continue to experiment, innovate, and search for meaningful points of connection without allowing our frustration over those we haven't reached to distract us from those eager to grow.

We can listen without surrendering our principles, welcome without endorsing, and love without agreeing. We must never make a Jew feel that the door has been permanently closed to them. But keeping that door open does not require us to stand at it indefinitely while neglecting everyone already inside and those eagerly waiting to enter.

We have children to educate, families to strengthen, communities to build, and a Jewish future to secure. Let us have the discipline to discontinue failed strategies, the imagination to develop better ones, the wisdom to double down on investments that strengthen Jewish life, and the compassion never to give up on a single Jew.

Keep the door open, keep the light on, and keep marching toward Sinai.