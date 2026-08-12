The New Jeddah Triad: Death Knell for Abraham Accords and Saudi Normalization with Israel?

When the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan gathered in Jeddah this past week and signed the Mecca Defense Pact, they arguably did much more than just formalize a new alliance. More than likely they also fundamentally redrew the geopolitical architecture of the Middle East.

For Israel, the emergence of this “Jeddah Triad” – a mutual defense agreement asserting that an attack on one is an attack on all – represents a profound strategic complication. As Israel emerges from the recent U.S./Israel/Iran conflict (Operation Epic Fury), it has sought to position itself as the undisputed, indispensable security architect of the region. However, this new Sunni mega-bloc directly challenges that ambition, permanently altering both the offensive and defensive balance of power.

In the aftermath of October 7 and the subsequent regional wars, Israel’s defensive doctrine evolved from securing its own borders to attempting to engineer a regional security web. The goal was to make Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia, entirely dependent on Israeli cyber warfare, intelligence sharing, and integrated air-defense systems to deter a weakened but still dangerous Iran.

The Jeddah Triad completely shatters this notion of an Israeli monopoly. Riyadh has successfully engineered an independent “Islamic NATO” that does not require Jerusalem’s technology or Washington’s permission.

The Jeddah Triad’s combined defensive assets are staggering. Saudi Arabia brings immense financial capital; Turkey brings a massive, NATO-integrated conventional military and a booming domestic defense industry (including advanced drones and aerospace capabilities); and Pakistan brings the ultimate defensive trump card: a nuclear arsenal.

For Israel, this means that the Gulf is no longer a captive market for its security umbrella. Furthermore, this Triad serves as a formidable check on Israeli military freedom of action. With Pakistani officials reportedly issuing stern warnings regarding Israel immediately following the pact, it is clear that this alliance will act as a powerful deterrent against Israel doing what it believes it has to do to defend its security in the dangerous neighborhood in which it finds itself.

Offensively, Israel’s grand strategy for the post-war Middle East relied heavily on getting Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords. Israeli strategists believed that with Iran degraded, Riyadh would have had no choice but to normalize relations with Israel to secure its northern flank. Securing Saudi normalization was Israel’s ultimate geopolitical prize. It was viewed as the necessary step to permanently marginalize Palestinian national aspirations, legitimize Israel’s leadership project and isolate regional threats like Turkey.

The Jeddah Triad provides Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a massive geopolitical off-ramp. By aligning with Ankara, Riyadh can project regional dominance, successfully balance against Iran, and maintain its leadership of the Islamic world – all without incurring the domestic and regional political poison of recognizing Israel without a two-state solution.

Instead of isolating Turkey, Israel now watches as Turkey becomes a central pillar of Gulf security. Instead of forcing the Arab world to accept an Israeli-centric security order, Israel must navigate a newly multipolar Middle East.

The balance of power in the Middle East is no longer a binary struggle between an Israel-led coalition and an Iranian Axis of Resistance. It is a multipolar theatre. Israel would seem to have a lot of serious, painful strategic rethinking to do.